Sunseeker launched five new or revamped boats in January and this new 67ft addition to the Sport Yacht range is one of the highlights.



An untrained eye may not even notice the flybridge given how beautifully it has been integrated into the 65 Sport Yacht’s overall shape.

The one-piece windscreen blends seamlessly into the section above, where the sunroof – a key advantage of the sportsbridge concept – is positioned, which in turn melds into the wind deflector and dark helm moulding.

The helm is fabulous, too, low-slung and totally focussed on the driver with just the multi-function steering wheel in their eyeline. The aircraft-style pod between the seats where the throttles and joystick sit looks superb as well.

At the stern there is the choice between a tender garage large enough to accommodate a jet-RIB or, if you’re happy carrying the tender on the hydraulic bathing platform, Sunseeker will supply it with a teak-laid beach club complete with a bar, fridge, BBQ and seating.

IPS-only powertrains promise meaty performance and easy manoeuvring but they also free up plenty of space on the lower deck for three spacious ensuite cabins including a big study area within the full-beam ensuite master cabin as an option.

Alternative lower deck options include an additional cabin with a single berth and mini galley. It’s also worth noting that, as well as the eye-catching performance figures, the Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht will cover 750nm at 10 knots thanks to a fuel capacity of 3,500 litres.

Specification

LOA: 67ft 2in (20.5m)

Beam: 16ft 2in (5.1m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS1200/1350

Top speed: 35 knots

Cruising speed: 10 knots

Range: 750nm

Fuel capacity: 3,500 litres

Starting price: £1,850,000 (ex. VAT)