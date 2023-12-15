Sunseeker Ocean 182: British superyacht heading to Boot Dusseldorf 2024

Sunseeker will use the 2024 Boot Dusseldorf show to give a European debut to a tri-deck version of its popular 90 Ocean, called the Sunseeker Ocean 182...

This is the first chance for European showgoers to see the new tri-deck version of the original Sunseeker Ocean 90. It’s called the Sunseker Ocean 182 to reflect its gross tonnage rather than its length and foreground the fact that the wide-beam design and newly enclosed top deck deliver more than 2,000ft2 of interior space.

The standard arrangement is equally interesting. A stylish internal staircase leads to an upper deck, where a fully-covered forward area enables the helm to move upstairs, freeing up space on the main deck.

The upper deck’s central zone can be left open or specced as an enclosed sky lounge but in all cases, the lower helm’s absence creates room on the main deck for a bright dining area and galley forward, which in turn frees up the space further aft for a larger saloon.

The upper structure does reduce outdoor space, of course, but with a vast 24m2 split-level beach club, alongside four big cabins, 27-knot performance and a cruising range of 1,100 miles, it’s a tempting package.

Prospective owners can choose if the newly covered area is left open at the back with just a security hatch over the internal stairs or closed off with sliding glass doors where the roof line ends.

The latter creates a fully enclosed skylounge, leaving a small open deck area aft of it. The standard layout sees all three decks connected by a stylish internal stainless steel and glass staircase located amidships on the portside.

However, there may be an option for a second set of outside stairs running from the cockpit up to the raised aft deck. The main deck layout has also been substantially changed for the Sunseeker Ocean 182 to take advantage of the lower helm’s absence.

The space where it used to be now becomes a light-filled living area with a dining table to starboard and a galley to port, freeing up room behind for an even bigger saloon. The effect is said to be transformative, creating a vast single-level open-plan space like a luxury beachside apartment.

The newly enclosed top deck does come at the expense of some outdoor entertaining space but with that vast split-level beach club aft and a smaller but more private bow lounge forward in addition to the small raised aft deck, guests still have plenty of outside options to choose from.

The lower-deck accommodation remains unchanged with a full beam owner’s suite amidships, two double guest suites just behind it and a VIP double in the bow.

Engine choices are all MAN V12s on V-drives with power options ranging from twin 1,650hp up to 2,000hp units for an impressive top speed of around 27 knots and a quoted slow speed range of up to 1,800nm.

“I never used to be a fan of tri-deck designs on boats with an LOA of less than 100ft,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “Too often they looked like a hurriedly designed after-thought to eke out a few extra sales in the US or UAE. But I doff my hat to Sunseeker’s designers for managing to make this Sunseeker Ocean 182 look surprisingly good.”

Sunseeker Ocean 182 specifications

LOA: 88’11” / 27.10m

Beam: 23’6” / 7.16m

Draft: 6’1” / 1.86m

Displacement: 79,300kg / 174,827lb

Fuel capacity: 13,000 litres / 3,434 US GAL

Water capacity: 1,500 litres / 400 US GAL

Engine options: Twin MTU up to 3,000hp

Top speed: 27 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Range: Up to 1,800 nautical miles

CE classification: Category B

Starting price: £7,700,000 (ex. VAT)