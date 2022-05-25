At the recent 2022 Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae took the chance to tour the Sanlorenzo SL90A asymmetric yacht...

The Sanlorenzo SL90A was launched in September 2021 at the Cannes Yachting Festival and the first hull in the series recent went on display in Palma, giving us the perfect opportunity to take a tour.

Sanlorenzo does things a little bit differently to most GRP production yards as the interior is pretty much fully customisable.

Owners order the base boat and are then given an allowance of up to €400,000 for the interior fit out, which includes a technical manager who will help with the technical aspects of the build and an interior design manager who will help with the interior styling.

If that’s not to your taste, you can even bring your own interior designer and do it exactly how you want. The result is that every Sanlorenzo SL90A is unique.

For instance, on hull number one the owner’s choices include a stainless steel table in the cockpit surrounded by freestanding chairs.

Article continues below…

The A in this model’s name stands for asymmetric, and that can be seen in the saloon, which runs all the way out to the port side with the sidedeck on the starboard side only.

Another advantage of this asymmetric design is that there is direct access from the foredeck to the flybridge on the port side.

Enjoy the tour…

Sanlorenzo SL90A specifications

LOA: 88ft 9in / 27.06m

Beam: 21ft 4in / 6.50m

Draft (full load): 6ft 4in / 1.93m

Fuel capacity: 10,350L / 2,276 gal

Engines: Twin 2,000hp MAN 12V

Top speed: 29 knots

Starting price: €7.3million