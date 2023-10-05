Sunseeker Predator 55 design revealed ahead of Cannes 2024 launch

Sunseeker has released renderings of two new models based on the same hull as its top-selling Superhawk 55, called the Sunseeker Predator 55 and 55 Sport Yacht...

The Sunseeker Predator 55 is a sleek coupé sportscruiser while the Sunseeker 55 Sport Yacht adds a discreet upper sportsbridge. The former is slated to make its public debut at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival, while the latter is pencilled in for the Boot Düsseldorf show in January 2025.

Outwardly, the most obvious differences between the open Superhawk model and these new derivatives are the deck and superstructure mouldings. The hull and window shapes of all three versions are virtually identical, although the new models have a very different lower deck cabin arrangement to the Superhawk’s dayboat oriented layout.

In fact the Sunseeker Predator 55 and 55 Sport Yacht both share the same foredeck, cockpit, saloon and lower-deck configuration and only really differ in the shape and colour of the coachroof.

The Predator has an all-black single-level superstructure with a large sunroof over the forward end of the saloon while the sportfly has an extended white roofline housing a compact sportsbridge.

A smoked glass aero-screen provides protection for the two supercar-style upper helm seats but also blends into an unusual moulded guardrail with openings underneath to allow views out for guests sitting around the L-shaped dinette.

Both Predator and Sport Yacht versions have a fully enclosed saloon on the main deck with sliding patio doors but you can either opt for a galley up or galley down layout.

If you opt for the former, a section of the starboard galley’s worktop folds across the gap where the doors open and link it with the cockpit wet bar to create an extended inside/outside galley.

Article continues below…

Both new models have larger full-beam owners’ and VIP cabins than the Superhawk 55, with additional floor space, headroom, storage and bigger ensuite heads due to the raised deck height and a significantly smaller space between them. This can either be filled with a third twin-bed cabin and ensuite shower room or a lower deck lounge and galley.

The tankage and powertrain remain unchanged – twin 725hp Volvo Penta D11s hooked up to IPS950 pods, which will provide top speeds between 35-38 knots, depending on load, and a range of around 250nm at cruising speed.

The tender garages on the Sunseeker Predator 55 and 55 Sport Yacht are also slightly bigger than the Superhawk’s, with space for up to a Williams TurboJet 325. No fewer than 75 Sunseeker Superhawk 55s have been sold since its debut at Düsseldorf in January, and expectations will be similarly high for the two latest models.