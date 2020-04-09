Supermarine Motor Yachts reveals plans to revive Fairey Spearfish design

Hamble-based Supermarine Motor Yachts is preparing to launch a new reincarnation of the classic Fairey Spearfish more than 50 years after it first saw the light of day...

Called the Spearfish 32, its hull will be built using the last iteration of the original Fairey Marine Spearfish moulds.

Featuring the same deep-vee shape that Fairey’s legendary designer Alan Burnard spent more than 25 years perfecting, it is claimed to stand comparison with anything being built today.

New deck and cockpit mouldings give it a sleeker, more modern look with all the latest technology bringing the helming experience up to speed with the modern world.

A low fast weekender that majors on cockpit space, it features two sunpads aft with a walkway from the bathing platform to a generous cockpit with a foldaway table and wet bar.

The double helm to starboard is augmented by a further single seat alongside to port, all with drop bolsters protected by a high wrap-around windscreen with a stainless steel handrail.

Inside, the dinette converts to a double berth and there is a separate heads opposite the galley.

Top spec versions will be powered by twin V8 Mercruiser TDI 4.2L diesel engines connected to Bravo 3 sterndrives. Supermarine estimates these will give it a top speed of 45 knots and a cruising speed of 35 knots.

Other options include smaller 3.0-litre engines and V-drive gearboxes instead of sterndrives for those wanting a more traditional shaftdrive helming experience.

The hull colour, upholstery, interior finishes and decking can all be configured to suit the owner’s preferences.

At the time of writing, the yard planned to launch the Spearfish 32 at the Southampton Boat Show in September with prices starting at £316,000 ex VAT.