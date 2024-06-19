The explorer B60 Cat marks Bering diversifying into creating power-cats

Turkish explorer yacht specialist Bering is diversifying into the power-cat market. Its first offering, the all-aluminium B60 Cat, is billed as an explorer-cat.

Bering‘s B-60 Cat sports a modern look with reverse-bows, raked-forward windscreen and large hull windows.

Owners can opt for either the standard flybridge model, with or without a hardtop, or a tri-deck version with a fully enclosed top deck.

The B60 with mountains behind

Aluminium construction and a 3,000nm range make this a formidable liveaboard cruiser

The flybridge version has an enclosed volume of 110GT, whereas the three-deck model measures 121GT. An LOA of 61ft 4in and a maximum beam of 28ft 3in gives a beam to length ratio of 46% and the approximate full-load displacement is 63 tonnes.

B60 Cat

A walk-through main saloon with doors at both ends links the huge full-beam cockpit with the foredeck terrace for a seamless flow between inside and outside spaces.

The galley and lounge seating are closest to the cockpit, while further forward there’s an indoor dining area and a portside helm.

The galley at cocktail bar

The stylish aft galley doubles as a bar for evening cocktails

There can be either four, five or six guest cabins in those hulls, a mix of doubles and singles as required.

On the standard four- and six-cabin schemes, all cabins are similar in size but the five-cabin layout has a larger owner’s cabin with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe in the port hull.

The dining area in mostly neutral tones

The dining area is forward and to starboard. Note the door leading out to the foredeck lounge

Range rather than speed is the priority, with relatively modest horsepower diesels delivering a top speed of 12-13 knots, but the 10,000-litre tanks should give a range of, up to 3,000nm at ten knots, making trans-oceanic passages possible.

Tender storage can either be on a hydraulic stern platform or the flybridge. The first boat is scheduled for delivery next summer. Bering has also revealed plans for an even more spectacular B80 Cat.

