The explorer B60 Cat marks Bering diversifying into creating power-cats

Turkish explorer yacht specialist Bering is diversifying into the power-cat market. Its first offering, the all-aluminium B60 Cat, is billed as an explorer-cat.

Bering‘s B-60 Cat sports a modern look with reverse-bows, raked-forward windscreen and large hull windows.

Owners can opt for either the standard flybridge model, with or without a hardtop, or a tri-deck version with a fully enclosed top deck.

The flybridge version has an enclosed volume of 110GT, whereas the three-deck model measures 121GT. An LOA of 61ft 4in and a maximum beam of 28ft 3in gives a beam to length ratio of 46% and the approximate full-load displacement is 63 tonnes.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

B60 Cat

A walk-through main saloon with doors at both ends links the huge full-beam cockpit with the foredeck terrace for a seamless flow between inside and outside spaces.

The galley and lounge seating are closest to the cockpit, while further forward there’s an indoor dining area and a portside helm.

There can be either four, five or six guest cabins in those hulls, a mix of doubles and singles as required.

On the standard four- and six-cabin schemes, all cabins are similar in size but the five-cabin layout has a larger owner’s cabin with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe in the port hull.

Range rather than speed is the priority, with relatively modest horsepower diesels delivering a top speed of 12-13 knots, but the 10,000-litre tanks should give a range of, up to 3,000nm at ten knots, making trans-oceanic passages possible.

Tender storage can either be on a hydraulic stern platform or the flybridge. The first boat is scheduled for delivery next summer. Bering has also revealed plans for an even more spectacular B80 Cat.