Tiara Yachts is adding a brand new 48-foot flagship to its family-friendly LE luxury express range in the form of the Tiara 48 LE...

Tiara calls it a “power-actuated rotating lounge module”. You might think of it as new spin on cockpit design. Literally. At the tap of a button, the big-and-comfy cockpit sofa can rotate a full 180 degrees.

Spin the sofa 90 degrees either side, or the full 180, and you get a terrific, unobstructed view of the kids splashing in the water. Or the sunset. Or that ooh-and-ahhh firework show. And it can lock it in place at any angle you want.

Rotate it 90 degrees to port, power down the large terrace-cum-swim platform and water views don’t get much better. And the spinning sofa comes with a lovely varnished table attached, so your sunset cocktail goes with you.

This Tiara 48 LE is the new big brother to the family-owned, Holland, Michigan builder’s popular 43 LE cruiser, though it feels much bigger inside and out.

Step up from the cockpit into the saloon and you get a full 360-degree view courtesy of huge windows and supermodel-thin roof supports. And there’s a real indoor/outdoor feel from the sliding rear door and the drop-down glass panel with the galley right there.

It’s a terrific helm design too, with a full glass Garmin touchscreen set-up, and matching twin screens in front of the two-seat co-pilot bench. An oversize sunroof panel above adds to the feeling of airiness.

Below decks there’s an ensuite owner’s cabin in the bow and a clever full-beam ensuite guest cabin amidships. This comes with twin berths that slide together to make a double. It could have been the master cabin but for its reduced headroom.

Tiara has close ties with Mercury, so the power source of choice is a trio of 600hp Mercury Verado V12s hanging off the back. Flat out, they’ll punch the Tiara 48 LE to a 50-knot top speed.

It’s not cheap at right on $2 million before options – the similar-priced Cruisers 50 GLS will be a big rival. But that cockpit design will definitely put you in a spin.

Tiara 48 LE specification

LOA: 48ft 4ins (14.7m)

Beam: 14ft 2ins (4.4m)

Engines: 3 x 600hp Mercury Verado V12

Top speed: 49 knots

Starting price: $1.99 million