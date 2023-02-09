Tiara EX 60 first look: New $3.7m flagship heading to 2023 Miami Boat Show

Tiara has gone the distance to debut its new flagship Tiara EX 60, and that included a trip down the Mississippi...

Michigan-based Tiara Yachts’ classy new Tiara EX 60 flagship will be one of the showstoppers at this year’s Miami Boat Show. No question. With this gleaming hull No. 1 recently fresh out of the factory, you might have expected Tiara to wrap it in cotton wool and truck it, very carefully, the 1,424 miles from company HQ to Miami.

That would have been way too easy. Instead, Tiara decided to give its gleaming new 60-footer a proper shake-down cruise. It took it on a near 2,000-mile adventure across Lake Michigan to Chicago, down the muddy Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico, across Lake Okeechobee and down to Miami. Most of it at full throttle.

A perfect test then for Tiara’s biggest, most-luxurious, and at $3.7 million, the most expensive model to date.

The EX 60’s styling is from the drawing board of Tiara’s long-serving design director, Andrew Bartlett who seemingly focused on a classic, elegant look rather than breaking any design rules. You won’t find any funky Pardo-style plumb bows and vertical windshields here.

The real focus though is on outdoor space, with an oversize, two-level aft cockpit with adaptable seating, plus power-lowering side terraces that expand the area from 16ft 11in to an impressive 20ft 6in.

And the full aft width of the saloon is made up of a three-part glass folding door and power-operated window by the galley that opens-up the entire saloon to the back deck. Below decks you’ll find three cabins and two heads with a roomy midships owner’s cabin, big forward VIP and a twin-berth guest cabin.

Power-wise, the Tiara EX 60 comes with1350 Volvo D13s with shafts driving IPS pods which deliver a 40-knot top speed. Perfect then for the EX 60’s planned 2,000-mile post-show cruise back to Michigan. Though this time it’ll be up the East Coast.

Tiara EX 60 specification

LOA: 60ft 3in (18.3m)

Beam: 16ft 11in (5.2m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo 1350 D13

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: $3.7 million