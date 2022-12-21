Twisted T300S first look: Revamped Axopar 25 looks like a lot of fun

The new Twisted T300S will appeal to anyone who is a fan of the Axopar 25 but wants to ramp up the power, performance and gadget appeal.

The reinforced transom gets a 300hp outboard, a custom prop and a mechanical jack plate. The skipper and co-pilot get impact mitigation seats to soften the swells, plus a steering wheel with integrated switches for trim tabs and bow thruster.

And while the waspish contrast between ‘Bahama Gold’ and matt black grab rails is striking, it’s good to see that the lovely concave hull sides have been echoed in the cockpit storage boxes.

Underway, there’s plenty of fun to be had. You can hit 40 knots in 14 seconds, scoot through to a top end of 50 knots or cruise along at 30 knots on just 37 litres per hour.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

There might be a playful irreverence to the T300’s demeanour but this is a very worthwhile reworking of a very capable boat.

At £165,000 inc VAT, it certainly comes at a premium, but if you want an Axopar with a cool custom edge, the Twisted T300S is extremely easy to like.

Twisted T300S specifications

LOA: 25ft (8m)

Beam: 7ft 4in (2.23m)

Engine: Single 300hp Mercury Racing outboard

Top speed: 52 knots

Starting price: £165,000 (inc. VAT)