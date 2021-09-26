Axopar 25 yacht tour: Is this €80k boat the coolest 25fter yet?

At the recent Cannes Yachting Festival, MBY deputy editor Jack Haines took the chance to tour the Axopar 25, which was making its global debut.

Though it looks very similar, the 25 uses a different hull mould to the 22 and is 0.8m longer. The key difference is that the Axopar 25 – available as a Spyder or T-Top (pictured) – instead of the open deck of the 22, has a cuddy cabin with sleeping space for two people and a toilet.

On deck, instead of the walkaround layout of the 22 the Axopar 25 has an asymmetric design with a walkaway down the port side that leads right forward where there is a double sun pad positioned atop the sleek coachroof.

Aft, the Axopar 25 has the same choice of layouts as its smaller sibling with either a bench, U-shaped dinette to multi-storage unit with a sun pad to pick from.

If the Axopar 22 is anything to go by, the deep-vee twin-stepped hull should be an absolute peach and is likely to punch well above its weight when the going gets rough.

A wide selection of single outboards are available with power ranging from the modest 150hp Mercury to the top of the range 225hp, capable of 40 knots flat out and a comfortable cruise in the early 30s.

Axopar wants this and the 22 to appeal to a new breed of boater, possibly a first time owner who is after something that’s good to look at but also safe, practical and easy to handle that will look after them and their family.

The 22 set the tone but with the added comfort and security of a protected cabin on a boat that is compact enough to sit on a trailer, the Axopar 25 is likely to prove a popular choice.

Axopar 25 Cross Bow specification

LOA: 26ft 3in (8m) (ex. engine)

Beam: 7ft 4in (2.23m)

Engines: Single outboard 150hp-250hp

Top speed: 42 knots

Starting price: €80,000 (inc. VAT)