Volvo releases details of their first hybrid engine

Volvo Penta has unveiled its first fully integrated “helm-to-propeller”’ diesel electric hybrid propulsion package

Based on its top-of-the-range D13 engine and IPS pod-drives (IPS900/1050/1200/1350), the new hybrid package will combine the power, speed and range of a conventional diesel engine with the low noise, zero-emissions benefits of an electric motor.

The 160kW electric motor and battery banks will only be powerful enough to enable slow-speed cruising over a limited range, but the fact it’s Volvo offering an off-the-shelf hybrid solution is likely to ensure it finds its way onto the options list of most European boat builders. Azimut is already testing it in its new Seadeck 7.

Battery charging will be automatic, drawing its power from the main engines, generators or solar panelling while underway, or via AC and DC shore power feeds when in a marina.

These hybrid installations will include all Volvo’s usual functionality in electric mode such as joystick driving, assisted docking and dynamic position-keeping.

A special cross-over mode will also enable one diesel engine to spin both pods by generating enough electricity to power the electric motor on the other one. This should help optimise fuel efficiency and prolong engine service intervals.

A custom-built driver interface with all the necessary battery status information has been developed for Volvo’s usual Glass Cockpit instrumentation.

Pricing for the new hybrid drivetrains has not yet been announced but the first few installations are scheduled to take place in late 2025, with full production following shortly after.

