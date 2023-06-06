Wajer 44 first look: The new Dutch masterpiece taking shape in Friesland

Luxury day-boat builder Wajer is set to launch a new 44ft model this summer called the Wajer 44…

This Cat B sportscruiser has an LOA of 43ft and a beam of just over 12ft. It features the same curvaceous styling as the rest of Wajer’s 38-77ft portfolio with superyacht studio Sinot taking the credit for the design, while naval architects Van Oossanen helped shape the smooth-riding deep vee hull.

The Wajer 44’s main deck is an open book with a bathing platform and two sunpads aft, leading to a pair of sofas in the cockpit. The helm area features three separate captain’s chairs. Narrow side decks give access to the foredeck and another sun mattress.

The galley facilities are below deck opposite a dinette, which can convert to a double berth when needed by dropping the pedestal table and adding a filler cushion. The heads compartment and shower compartment are located in the forepeak.

Standard propulsion consists of twin 380hp Volvo Penta IPS500s, which should deliver a top speed of around 32 knots at half load, but the optional twin 480hp IPS650s should push that top end close to 40 knots. At a more comfortable all-day cruising speed of 25 knots the quoted range is 300nm.

As with the Wajer 44’s bigger and smaller sisters, there will eventually be ‘S’ and ‘HT’ versions – the former with a centre console and walkaround decks and the latter with more side-glazing and a hard top protecting the cockpit.

Article continues below…

From the outset the 44 was developed to fit in with Wajer’s ‘Smart Boating’ concept. A special owners’ app allows remote control of the air conditioning, lights and the extending passerelle simply by activating them from your mobile phone.

The 44 is being built at Wajer’s facility in Friesland, North Holland. The first should splash later this summer with a show debut expected at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Wajer 44 specifications

LOA: 13.1m / 43ft

Beam: 4m / 12ft 1in

Draught: 1.1m / 3ft 7in

Displacement (half load): 12,600kgs

Engines: 2x Volvo Penta IPS 500

Top speed: 40 knots

Range: 300nm @ 26 knots

Fuel capacity: 1200 litres / 317 gallons

Water capacity: 290 litres / 64 gallons

CE category: C16

Starting price: TBC