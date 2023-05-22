Wallypower 58X first look: Italian style icon joins the outboard revolution

The extraordinary new Wallypower 58X takes the walkaround design of the existing Wallypower 58 and combines it with a slick new transom design…

The idea here is to create a boat capable of handling up to four Mercury Verado 600hp V12 outboards, while still providing all the recreational flexibility of its inboard sister – and it appears to have worked.

The Wallpower 58X uses a pair of fold-down aft bulwarks and a four-person sunpad to create a big 25sqm beach club. The hydraulic passerelle doubles as a bathing ladder and there’s a lovely automated semi-rigid sunshade that lifts up over the sunpad for extra shelter.

Stefano de Vivo, Wally MD, has made no secret of his pride at the way it unites “the very latest in outboard performance with the essential access to the water that the Wallypower line provides”. And as you would expect, the looks are spot on too.

Like the iconic Wallypower 118 which inspired its styling, the sleek, muscular windowless hull comes with keenly tapered lines, a plumb bow and dramatic shark-gill vents at the aft end. It also features an angular stealth-like deckhouse with vast glass panels for uninterrupted views.

But while a window-free hull might provide improved strength and privacy, it’s not so good for attractive cruising cabins – and to help with that, the new X variant uses plenty of overhead skylights, plus a pair of ‘Magic Portholes’, featuring external cameras that relay the view to large screens on the lower deck.

It sounds like a silly gimmick but having seen this feature in action on the original Wallypower 58, we can testify that it actually works pretty well.

Capable of speeds beyond 50 knots and a fast cruise of 42 knots with a claimed range of 320 nautical miles, the Wallypower 58X certainly ramps up performance over the established 58 and cruising flexibility looks decent too.

The glass-covered cockpit provides seating for up to 16 people, with a starboard dining area, a customisable two-part galley and enclosed, climate-controlled comfort when the weather turns.

And down below, you get options. The standard layout comprises a full-beam saloon, an ensuite master cabin and a port day heads with shower. The optional ‘flexi-guest’ layout pushes the saloon to starboard, creating extra room for a guest cabin to port.

Wallypower 58X specifications

LOA: 57ft 5in (17.50m)

Beam: 16ft 5in (5.00m)

Engines: 4 x Mercury V12 600hp outboards

Top speed: 50 + knots

Starting price: Available on application