Hottest new boats of 2022: Wallypower 58

This new Wallypower 58 marks the start of a revamped Wally Power range under the auspices of its new owner, the Ferretti Group.

It also marks a return to the type of origami styling that people expect from this cutting-edge brand. With its stealth fighter cockpit canopy, shark’s gill air intakes and knife-edged bow, we reckon it’s the best looking Wally motorboat since the iconic Wallypower 118.

The Wallypower 58 has also got some very neat tricks up its sleeve, including a pair of folding cockpit balconies and a hydraulic bathing platform with a secret recessed sun lounge and extendable steps hidden under its teak deck.

Even the sunpad above has folding footrests to convert it into a forward-facing chaise longue.

With no hull windows visible in the exterior renderings to spoil its clean lines, a large deck hatch seems to funnel light into the interior where the standard layout features a sociable full-beam saloon leading forward to the owner’s suite in the bow.

There is also an option for a smaller saloon with either a ‘flexi-guest’ second cabin or a crew berth with ensuite facilities.

Power comes from three Volvo Penta IPS drives fitted to what Wally describes as an ‘ultra-deep-vee’ hull to deliver a soft upwind ride and a top speed of up to 38 knots.

They also have the advantage of remaining surprisingly efficient at speed, giving a claimed range of 300nm at max speed from its 3,000-litre tanks.

Add stress-free joystick berthing and you can see why it helps make the Wallypower 58 the most appealing Wally yet.

Wallypower 58 specification

LOA: 56ft 7in (17.30m)

Beam: 16ft 5in (5.0m)

Engines: 3 x 550-600hp Volvo Penta IPS700/800

Top speed: 36-38 knots

Starting price: TBC