Want to own a replica of James Bond’s 1970s classic boat in Quantum of Solace? Now you can!

Daniel Craig’s James Bond looked pretty impressed with the restored 1970s motor boat he was in in Quantum of Solace and now this company is making replicas for general sale

Remember the pretty little boat that ferries Daniel Craig’s James Bond down an Italian lake in Quantum of Solace? It was a beautifully restored version of Sunseeker’s very first boat, the Sovereign Hostess 17, and was being driven by Sunseeker’s founder, the late Robert Braithwaite.

Now the boat and his name are being revived by a new company set up to honour his legacy. Called Robert Braithwaite Boats, or RBB for short, it is building a limited edition run of brand new replica craft designed to look exactly like the boat that appeared in the movie.

The RBB19 is slightly larger than the original, to make room for a more powerful 250hp Yanmar 4LV250 diesel engine and sterndrive, but outwardly it is almost identical. The new model has a claimed top speed of 44 knots and a range of around 100 miles at 35 knots – more than enough to outrun any Bond villains.

Despite looking like the 1970 original, the RBB19 features all the latest mod cons, including a touchscreen MFD mounted in the centre console, a refrigerated locker between the two rear seats and a Zipwake automatic trim system. A Fusion sound system and removable ski pole should make it a hit with watersports fans too. Real teak decking on the bow and in the cockpit complements the cream coloured diamond stitched upholstery.

Recommended videos for you

The project is said to have been started by Robert Braithwaite himself. He had the moulds for the RBB19 made while still in good health but the illness that ultimately led to his death in 2019 put a stop to the project. It has now been taken on by his eldest daughter, Nicola Braithwaite, with the help of family friend and co-founder of Sunseeker charters, Stefan Wertans.

Around seven of the new RBB19s will be built to order with prices starting at £190,000-£220,000 excluding taxes.

Anyone interested in buying one can contact Stefan by email on stefan@robertbraithwaiteboats.co.uk

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.