WiLder 60 first look: Italian superyacht yard takes a walk on the wild side

Premium Italian yard, Wider Yachts, has unveiled fresh details of the new all-aluminium WiLder 60…

Due for launch in August 2023, as the first entry from the new WiLder brand, the core idea is to introduce superyacht-level comfort, refinement and detailing on an easy-to-handle 60-footer that can be fully customised in line with the owner’s unique requirements.

And given Wider’s recent introduction of the WiderCat 92 multihull and its involvement in the Moonflower 72 superyacht project, it looks very well placed to make that happen.

Boat Number 1 will come with a fairly conventional day boating layout, comprising a mixture of central seating and sunbathing furniture, orbited by full walkaround side decks.

Those side decks ascend up a trio of steps toward the bow, creating the volume necessary for a private forward owner’s suite to supplement the guest and/or crew cabin amidships.

Between the two zones, the central saloon comes with a designer galley and sofa, plus a starboard day heads. And in line with its lofty ambitions, the 60’s hand-stitched leathers and lustrous lacquers look very classy indeed.

Style is a major driver in the external design too. The raked screen leads onto a low-profile hardtop that runs aft above the helm and cockpit dinette.

The slender hull sides get in on the act too with long recessed automotive-style engine vents that begin almost at the forepeak and terminate in aggressive haunches on either side of the cockpit.

The anchor is tucked neatly away behind the stem, the hull windows are conspicuous by their absence and the way the bulwarks terminate at the aft end looks like a space-age interpretation of Cadillac wings.

It seems unlikely that a boat this slick should be built from a material as functional as aluminium but any pretence at populist appeal is duly quashed by the propulsive choice.

With twin MAN V8 1300s linked to surface drives, you can expect speeds in excess of 40 knots and a fast cruising range of 325nm. We don’t yet know the price but it seems safe to assume that ‘WiLder’ will refer to more than just the style…

WiLder 60 specifications

LOA: 62ft 0in (18.90m)

Beam: 17ft 7in (5.36m)

Engines: Twin MAN V8 1300s

Top speed: 40 knots

Price: Available on application