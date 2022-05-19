Widercat 92 first look: Italian yard’s new owners to launch hybrid powercat

The new owners of Italian superyacht builder Wider Yachts are relaunching the brand with a fresh focus on hybrid powercats.

The first new model, the Widercat 92, is a 242 gross tonne tri-deck model that sneaks in under the 24m load-line limit. Reverse bows and sharp detailing deliver an aggressive new profile that fits the yard’s brief of offering attractive powercat designs that stand out in a market where space and volume often eclipse styling.

The walkaround top deck includes a fully enclosed skylounge and bridge with open sundecks fore and aft. The main deck is configured with wide side decks encasing a large main saloon aft. Full-height glazing on three sides promises masses of natural light.

The owner’s cabin is forward on the main deck, enjoying expansive 270-degree views from the bed, with an ensuite bathroom to starboard. The galley occupies a similar space on the opposite side of the saloon.

The standard Widercat 92 layout provides four cabins for up to eight guests, but a five-cabin charter layout is also available. The two guest suites at the aft end of both hulls more than live up to their VIP status, featuring private side doors out to the fold-down balconies.

When down, these quarter decks extend the already substantial 39ft 4in (12m) beam to almost 46ft (14m) and make up part of a huge walkaround beach club area when combined with the fixed and hydraulic aft platforms.

That raked transom also conceals a large garage that can hold an 18ft (5.5m) tender transversely or a 15ft (4.5m) tender and PWC alongside. There is ample crew accommodation forward for up to four people with a mess, laundry and ensuite captain’s cabin to port and twin-bunk cabin to starboard.

The diesel electric hybrid powertrain comprises twin Danfoss 583kW electric thrusters fed by a combination of twin 390kW variable-speed FPT diesel generators, solar panels on the roof and a lithium-ion battery bank.

In normal mode Widercat 92 owners can expect a cruising speed of 12 knots and a top speed of around 15 knots. In calm seas with the generators running, a range of 1,600nm at eight knots should be possible or 2,400nm at six knots.

The Widercat 92 can also cruise in zero-emissions electric only silent mode for around 27nm at six knots. At anchor the solar panels should also provide sufficient hotel loads for up to 24 hours without firing up the generators or around 12 hours at night from the house batteries alone.

Prices for the Widercat 92 start at around €7.8 million before tax.