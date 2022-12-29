Zeelander Z6 first look: 40-knot gentleman’s launch is a seafaring Ferrari

Premium Dutch brand, Zeelander, has launched a seductive new 56ft luxury cruiser called the Zeelander Z6...

The Z6 has been conceived as part of a broader rebranding exercise, which aims to introduce a fresher feel to the classical curves for which Zeelander has become so famous.

And while the first Zeelander Z6 to roll off the Dutch yard’s painstaking production line has been colour-matched to the owner’s Ferrari, it’s good to see that the broader changes feel more like considered evolution than radical tangent.

For instance, Zeelanders have always featured fairly dramatic one-piece windscreens but here, the Z6 uses a full wraparound, double-curved screen to provide near perfect 360-degree visibility.

The screen also forms an integral part of the Z6’s new style, which, according to Zeelander Yachts founder and owner, Sietse Koopmans, twists the dial “from retro classic towards a more timeless contemporary design.”

Don’t worry though. The swept corporeal lines are still there in abundance, radically complicating the build process in pursuit of a profile as gorgeous as any you will see at this length.

Cruising refinement is also at the heart of the ethos, with sound and vibration levels both carefully considered. You can apparently now expect “whisper-quiet” serenity at anchor with the generator running, alongside noise levels below 70dBA, even at full throttle.

In terms of layout, the saloon features a set of reversible helm seats, creating a big ten-man dining station that backs onto a transverse port galley.

This neatly divides the forward dining area from the equally sociable aft deck. Here, you will find a curved inside-outside bar, a large but intimate dining zone, an electrically operated sunshade, and Zeelander’s spectacular fold-down transom, which enables you to extend the cockpit way aft over the water.

Down below, the focus is on opulence rather than capacity with a pair of large double ensuite cabins, a compact bunk cabin and a day heads. It also features a sleek leather finish that merges the classic and the contemporary in just the way Zeelander envisaged.

Zeelander Z6 specifications

LOA: 55ft 8in (16.95m)

Beam: 16ft 2in (4.95m)

Engines: Twin Volvo IPS 950, 1200 or 1350

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: Available on application