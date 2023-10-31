Four Winns TH36 yacht tour: Award-winning powercat with serious sex appeal

Reporting from the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, Motor Boat & Yachting's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Four Winns TH36, which was making its European debut...

Among the huge fleet of powercats at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival was Four Winns’ debut multihull. Known as the Four Winns TH36, it’s a good looking boat by cat standards, with a pair of widely spaced outboards on the transom.

You can pick 300hp V8s for 30 knots or 350hp V10 outboards for 34 knots but either way, the deck layout here is very likeable.

The cockpit’s two L-shaped seating units can be slid together in the centre to create a complete unit which can then be cocooned beneath the shelter of the all-over canvases.

They can also be slid apart, creating a broad unbroken companionway from the aft passerelle-cum-swim-platform right the way forward to the squared-off bow lounge, where there’s lots of space for the entire ship’s company.

Back in the cockpit, a port galley sits opposite another seating unit – and in tandem with raised side decks, that creates the space for a pair of symmetrical double cabins, each with forward bathrooms and separate showers.

Article continues below…

In short, if the rather punchy asking price works for you, we reckon the Four Winns TH36 looks like a very effective example of its type.

Enjoy the tour…

Four Winns TH36 specifications

LOA: 38ft 5in / 11.71m

Beam: 14ft 7in / 4.47m

Engines: Twin 350hp Mercury V10 outboards

Top speed: 32 knots

Starting price: €554,000 (ex. VAT)