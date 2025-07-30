A-Z of Powercats: Serenity Yachts

In our Powercat A-Z series, we pick some of the biggest and best powercat producers in the world. Today we look at Serenity Yachts

Ecological responsibility has been woven into the Serenity Yachts story right from day one. Founded by Boyd Taylor and Elizabeth Neville in 2019, this American-owned, full-service shipyard came into being after the pair had struggled to source a bluewater motor yacht for their own use that was genuinely kind to the environment.

Rather than compromising with an imperfect boat or commissioning a bespoke one-off platform, they established a company that would enable them to take full control.

Their intention was to create a line of luxury long-distance yachts with cutting-edge electric and hybrid solutions that would enable people to enjoy a quiet, sustainable and genuinely lightfooted experience – and today, just six years on, Serenity Yachts has already achieved global renown for exactly that.

Based in the bustling Turkish resort city of Antalya on a large industrial site with world-class production and refit facilities, Serenity Yachts has become famous for its steel and aluminium custom-built yachts, for its solar-powered catamarans and for its capacity to handle vastly complex and ambitious superyacht refit projects directly on-site.

The Serenity Yachts range

Serenity Yachts’ modern powercat line comprises two core models. As a 60-footer with a 33ft beam, the Serenity All-Electric 60 is undoubtedly one of the sector’s most voluminous cruisers, but by combining twin 100-340kW motors with 200-400kWh lithium-ion battery banks and a 20kW solar array, it also delivers class-leading flexibility in terms of emissions-free cruising.

Recommended videos for you

Moving up the range, the Solar Hybrid 64 provides even greater autonomy. It uses no fewer than 42 solar panels to provide virtually endless range, alongside all the ease, luxury and security you would expect of a powercat.

In addition to a brilliantly convivial upper deck with a helm station, wraparound seats and a clever T-Top that drops into the space like a weather-proof lid, it features a generous galley, large interior and exterior dining zones, lots of foredeck seating and the option of up to four VIP cabins or an owner’s suite that occupies the entire starboard hull.

However, thanks to its Darnet Studio design, tough aluminium build and extraordinary wealth of both internal and exterior space, the new Celestia 72 stands out as an even more versatile powercat…

Our pick

With its aluminium construction, shallow draft, 3,000nm range and 36ft beam, the new Serenity Celestia 72 marries unlimited exploration with luxury living to better effect than almost anything else out there.

The option of two 25kVa generators, plus a high-capacity watermaker and a pair of 4,000-litre fuel tanks enables you to spend long spells away from shoreside facilities, and the restful, minimalist interior makes that a very attractive proposition.

An expansive main deck saloon features an aft bar and multiple dining and lounging zones, plus a separate forward saloon with huge views and easy integration with the foredeck’s sunken bow cockpit. There’s another bar up on the sundeck, as well as a hot tub orbited by sunpads – and the aluminium construction also pays big dividends.

Tough, lightweight and durable, it makes customisation, as well as repairs, much simpler. You can have anything from three to five guest cabins, as well as the option of a lavish owner’s cabin on the main deck and accommodation for up to four crew.

And all the while, you remain safely beneath the 24m threshold, with a draft of just 3ft 11in for easy access to shallow-water cruising grounds.

See our complete A-Z guide to Powercats