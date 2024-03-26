Out now, the April 2024 edition of Motor Boat & Yachting
Top ten news stories:
New Infynito 80; Don Shead’s remarkable legacy; world’s largest sportsfisher; Yamaha buys Torqeedo
Düsseldorf highlights:
Join us on board 16 of the best new boats from the Düsseldorf Boat Show
$500,000 shopping list:
Hydrolift, Windy, Nimbus or Fairline? Elliott Maurice hunts down a smaller, faster replacement for his Princess V48
Regency 250 LE3 tested:
A fun and flexible 14-man party boat for £100,000! Surely there has to be a catch?
West Country RIB cruise:
Tall ships fan Phil Dargavel heads west for a week of fun and games in Brixham and Falmouth
Beneteau Antares 12 tested:
Is Beneteau’s all-new Antares flagship good enough to mix it with the Merry Fisher 1295?
Round Britain (Part 4):
Ian Furby dodges sandbanks, storms, and whirlpools on his journey up the Irish Sea then comes face to face with a whale
Azimut FLY 72 tested:
Italian panache, cruising comfort, and seakeeping prowess on board one of the best Azimuts we’ve ever tested
New tech: Sirena Hybrid:
Can Sirena’s series hybrid solution really fix the range and performance limitations of electric boating?
New gear:
Garmin’s 27in touchscreen; Lumishore’s light upgrades; plus a slew of new inflatable SUPs from Red Paddle Boards
How to: Set up a sonar:
Is your depth sounder telling porkies? Get it sorted with Jon Mendez…
Adventure-ready Rustler:
Will Brocklebank specs up his Rustler 41 for a lifetime of offshore expeditions
Diesel bug disaster:
After an embarrassing breakdown, Hugo wages war on the dreaded diesel bug
Used boat: Seaward 42:
With its Nelson hull and commercial heritage, this is one of the most capable used boats money can buy
Find me a: 40ft flybridge:
Magic multi-purpose family cruisers from Jeanneau, Astondoa, Rodman, and Sessa