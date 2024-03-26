Out now, the April 2024 edition of Motor Boat & Yachting

Top ten news stories:

New Infynito 80; Don Shead’s remarkable legacy; world’s largest sportsfisher; Yamaha buys Torqeedo

Düsseldorf highlights:

Join us on board 16 of the best new boats from the Düsseldorf Boat Show

$500,000 shopping list:

Hydrolift, Windy, Nimbus or Fairline? Elliott Maurice hunts down a smaller, faster replacement for his Princess V48

Regency 250 LE3 tested:

A fun and flexible 14-man party boat for £100,000! Surely there has to be a catch?

West Country RIB cruise:

Tall ships fan Phil Dargavel heads west for a week of fun and games in Brixham and Falmouth

Beneteau Antares 12 tested:

Is Beneteau’s all-new Antares flagship good enough to mix it with the Merry Fisher 1295?

Round Britain (Part 4):

Ian Furby dodges sandbanks, storms, and whirlpools on his journey up the Irish Sea then comes face to face with a whale

Azimut FLY 72 tested:

Italian panache, cruising comfort, and seakeeping prowess on board one of the best Azimuts we’ve ever tested

New tech: Sirena Hybrid:

Can Sirena’s series hybrid solution really fix the range and performance limitations of electric boating?

New gear:

Garmin’s 27in touchscreen; Lumishore’s light upgrades; plus a slew of new inflatable SUPs from Red Paddle Boards

How to: Set up a sonar:

Is your depth sounder telling porkies? Get it sorted with Jon Mendez…

Adventure-ready Rustler:

Will Brocklebank specs up his Rustler 41 for a lifetime of offshore expeditions

Diesel bug disaster:

After an embarrassing breakdown, Hugo wages war on the dreaded diesel bug

Used boat: Seaward 42:

With its Nelson hull and commercial heritage, this is one of the most capable used boats money can buy

Find me a: 40ft flybridge:

Magic multi-purpose family cruisers from Jeanneau, Astondoa, Rodman, and Sessa