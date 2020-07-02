The August 2020 edition of MBY is packed full of affordable boats, from tests of the Grandezza 37CA and the Beneteau Flyer 7, to a used boat report on the Axopar 28.

New boats

All the latest launches including: Galeon 410 HC, Sessa Key Largo 40, Saxdor 320 GTO, Monte Carlo Yachts 70 Skylounge

Secret Norfolk

Azimut owner Simon Finlay shares his inside knowledge and remarkable photos of cruising in this quiet corner of England

The great debate: 35-footers

MBY’s three most experienced testers tell us which boat of this size they’d buy and why their colleagues are clearly deluded!

Lone survivor

The extraordinary story of how a World War 1 rowing launch and Dunkirk Little Ship was transformed from a rotting wreck into a comfortable motor cruiser

Grandezza 37CA: Tested

Full test of this surprisingly fast, capable but little-known coupé sportscruiser

Lost in France: Part 1

The first of a new series exploring some of Europe’s prettiest waterways

Beneteau Flyer 7: Tested

We check out the latest and greatest version of this sub-£50,000 sportsboat

No ordinary delivery

The remarkable tale of a delivery trip from Tunisia to Scotland in a 41-year-old single-engine trawler yacht

Mercury goes wireless

The world’s biggest manufacturer of outboard engines finally launches its own First Mate wireless kill cord system

New gear

Prop Defender antifouling, Seasafe junior lifejackets, Garmin Quatix 6 Smartwatch, JL Audio MVI amplifier, Geneinno S2

How to: Coil lines

The easy way to coil and store ropes quickly and neatly every time

Our boats

David Flatman explains why a Ribeye Prime is the perfect addition to family holidays, and Jack mulls the idea of bringing the Swift Trawler back to Blighty

Used boat: Axopar 28

This hugely popular sportsboat sold in the thousands and makes a great used buy if you know what to look for