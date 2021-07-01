August 2021

The August issue features a trio of sportsboat tests: the Axopar 22, Saxdor 320 GTO and Brabus Shadow 900. Plus a Princess V48 owner takes on the Great Loop.

New boats

Pardo 60 Endurance; Beneteau GT45; XO DFNDR 9; Solaris Power 44 Open

First ever test of this fast, fun, funky and sportsboat. Is it as good as it looks?

Our pick of the best new boat kit for 2021 from electric outboards and foiling surfboards to deck shoes and sunglasses

The Great Loop

Princess V48 owner Elliott Maurice gets set for the adventure of a lifetime circling the Eastern US from Miami to the Great Lakes and back again

As if testing one of these 60-knot superboats wasn’t enough we sea trial both the Cross-Cabin and the Sun-Top versions

The Italian Job: Part 6

Thomas and Martha fulfil a lifelong dream of cruising into Venice on their own boat

The all-new entry-level Axopar turns out to be far more accomplished than its modest size and price would suggest

Amazing grace

Restoring a classic Levi Triana 25 bought on eBay for a mere £3,000!

New tech: Hybrid superboat

Could an innovative petrol electric superboat solve the issue of limited battery power and range?

New gear

Yanmar throttles; Garmin compass; Lewmar Epsilon anchor and more

Jon Mendez shares the art of safe and secure anchoring in any conditions

This handsome British sportscruiser hides a big surprise below decks

Find me a: Hardtop sportscruiser

Four fabulous used buys from a £23,750 Hardy Seawings to an Azimut Atlantis 34

Fantasy fleet

Broker David Seal picks his dream fleet of a Riva Rivamare, Custom Line 94 and a Nautor Swan 48 sailing yacht