August 2021

The August issue features a trio of sportsboat tests: the Axopar 22, Saxdor 320 GTO and Brabus Shadow 900. Plus a Princess V48 owner takes on the Great Loop.
New boats
Pardo 60 Endurance; Beneteau GT45; XO DFNDR 9; Solaris Power 44 Open
Saxdor 320 GTO: Tested
First ever test of this fast, fun, funky and sportsboat. Is it as good as it looks?
Editor’s Choice: Top 50 boat gadgets
Our pick of the best new boat kit for 2021 from electric outboards and foiling surfboards to deck shoes and sunglasses
The Great Loop
Princess V48 owner Elliott Maurice gets set for the adventure of a lifetime circling the Eastern US from Miami to the Great Lakes and back again
Brabus Shadow 900: Tested
As if testing one of these 60-knot superboats wasn’t enough we sea trial both the Cross-Cabin and the Sun-Top versions
The Italian Job: Part 6
Thomas and Martha fulfil a lifelong dream of cruising into Venice on their own boat
Axopar 22: Tested
The all-new entry-level Axopar turns out to be far more accomplished than its modest size and price would suggest
Amazing grace
Restoring a classic Levi Triana 25 bought on eBay for a mere £3,000!
New tech: Hybrid superboat
Could an innovative petrol electric superboat solve the issue of limited battery power and range?
New gear
Yanmar throttles; Garmin compass; Lewmar Epsilon anchor and more
How to: Rig and set a pair of anchors
Jon Mendez shares the art of safe and secure anchoring in any conditions
Used boat: Fairline Targa 50GT
This handsome British sportscruiser hides a big surprise below decks
Find me a: Hardtop sportscruiser
Four fabulous used buys from a £23,750 Hardy Seawings to an Azimut Atlantis 34
Fantasy fleet
Broker David Seal picks his dream fleet of a Riva Rivamare, Custom Line 94 and a Nautor Swan 48 sailing yacht