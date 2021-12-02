January 2022

The January issue features full tests of the Grand Banks GB54 and Beneteau Grand Trawler 62, plus Bear Grylls’ most extreme boating challenge yet.

New boats

Sea Ranger MMS 55, Axopar 45, Greenline 58 Fly, Bavaria Vida 33 and Windy SR28 CC

Grand Banks GB54: Tested

The GB54 costs a small fortune but it is one of the most capable cruising machines in the sector

Mission impossible

Editor Hugo joins Bear Grylls as he attempts to round the Isle of Wight on a Jet Ski in a Force 9 blow

Beneteau Grand Trawler 62: Tested

Beneteau’s new fast-displacement trawler flagship is primed for adventure. Deputy Editor Jack catches up with it in Cannes

28 days later: Part 2

Mark and Debbie soak up the Dorset sunshine during the final leg of their month-long cruise

Christmas gift guide

From slippers to SUPs and everything in between, MBY has picked out the best Christmas gifts for boat owners

The Great Loop: Part 6

The end of an epic voyage is in sight for Elliott Maurice and his Princess V48

F8 landing craft: Tested

For this year’s Christmas boat test, Hugo hits the water on a Falklands era Royal Navy landing craft

New tech

Is Yamaha’s new electric sterndrive the future of inboard propulsion?

New gear

Spinnaker Croft watch, ZF Totalcommand, Barbour Arctic Parka, Coolmaxx portable air-con unit, Dometic CFX3 25 portable cooler and Wuzzos Corinthian Pro shoes

Our boats

We welcome Andrew Wilson-Bett and his new Axopar 28 Cabin to the fleet

How to: Throttle and trim your engine

Knowing how to throttle and trim your boat properly can improve both ride comfort and fuel efficiency

Used boat: Grand Banks 36 Sedan

Built between 1969 and 2002, the 36 Sedan is a classic piece of cruising Americana with adventure in its heart

Find me a: ‘90s classic

Nick Burnham is tasked with finding four classic cruisers from the 1990s