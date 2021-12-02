January 2022

The January issue features full tests of the Grand Banks GB54 and Beneteau Grand Trawler 62, plus Bear Grylls’ most extreme boating challenge yet.
New boats
Sea Ranger MMS 55, Axopar 45, Greenline 58 Fly, Bavaria Vida 33 and Windy SR28 CC
Grand Banks GB54: Tested
The GB54 costs a small fortune but it is one of the most capable cruising machines in the sector
Mission impossible
Editor Hugo joins Bear Grylls as he attempts to round the Isle of Wight on a Jet Ski in a Force 9 blow
Beneteau Grand Trawler 62: Tested
Beneteau’s new fast-displacement trawler flagship is primed for adventure. Deputy Editor Jack catches up with it in Cannes
28 days later: Part 2
Mark and Debbie soak up the Dorset sunshine during the final leg of their month-long cruise
Christmas gift guide
From slippers to SUPs and everything in between, MBY has picked out the best Christmas gifts for boat owners
The Great Loop: Part 6
The end of an epic voyage is in sight for Elliott Maurice and his Princess V48
F8 landing craft: Tested
For this year’s Christmas boat test, Hugo hits the water on a Falklands era Royal Navy landing craft
New tech
Is Yamaha’s new electric sterndrive the future of inboard propulsion?
New gear
Spinnaker Croft watch, ZF Totalcommand, Barbour Arctic Parka, Coolmaxx portable air-con unit, Dometic CFX3 25 portable cooler and Wuzzos Corinthian Pro shoes
Our boats
We welcome Andrew Wilson-Bett and his new Axopar 28 Cabin to the fleet
How to: Throttle and trim your engine
Knowing how to throttle and trim your boat properly can improve both ride comfort and fuel efficiency
Used boat: Grand Banks 36 Sedan
Built between 1969 and 2002, the 36 Sedan is a classic piece of cruising Americana with adventure in its heart
Find me a: ‘90s classic
Nick Burnham is tasked with finding four classic cruisers from the 1990s