This month’s issue of MBY features full tests of the Princess F45 and Evo R6, plus our essential guide to cruising the Isles of Scilly.

New boats

Princess Y72, Sealegs 3.8m tender, Silent Yachts 62, Haines 36 Offshore and Nimbus C8.

Princess F45: Tested

Does the entry-level F45 live up to the standards set by its predecessors?

Scilly season

The Leaver family achieve a lifelong dream of taking their Van der Valk to the Isles of Scilly.

Evo R6: Tested

Is the transforming R6 more than just a fantastic piece of marine theatre?

Getting into boating: Part 2

In the second installment of this series, we cover all you need to know about owning, running and maintaining a boat.

Our first motorboat

Lifelong sailors Cas and Dave Peace swap sails for shaftdrives as they take to life aboard their Nelson 38.

The Italian Job: Part 4

The Kittels explore Sicily before cruising the Egadi islands and on to Malta.

Dromeas 28 CC: Tested

Hugo gets behind the wheel of this great value Turkish sportsboat with Axopar in its sights.

New Tech

Is a tear-drop shaped catamaran the future of fast powerboats?

New gear

Besenzoni passerelles, ePropulsion electric outboards and Garmin Fantom open array radars.

How to: Use pilotage

This dying art is a crucial navigation skill even with a chartplotter to help you.

Our boats

Phyllis Rock enjoys an extended stay aboard her Fleming 65 in Greece, and Rick Channon’s Benetau Antares gets a navigation kit upgrade.

Used Boat: Windy 48 Triton

On the expensive side when launched in 2008, the hugely capable Triton now looks like a smart secondhand buy.

Find Me A: £100,000 boat

Our expert is tasked with finding a secondhand beauty for £100,000.