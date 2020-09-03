October 2020

Our bumper October issue includes a 27-page Custom Yachting supplement with full tests of the Spirit P70 and Pershing 8X.
UK boat show previews
Full details of the top new models being launched at the September UK boat shows and where to see them including:
- Windy 37 Shamal
- Sunseeker Manhattan 68
- Nimbus T11 & T8
- Fairline Squadron 68 & F-Line 33
- Princess S78
- Pearl 62
- Prestige 590
- Saxdor 200
- Finnmaster R6
- Axopar 37
- XO 260
- Galeon 400 Fly
- Beneteau Gran Turismo 32
Prestige 420 Fly: Tested
The latest version of this family flybridge cruiser offers more bang for your bucks
100 days of summer
Graham and Sheelagh Lyons share the story of last year’s blissful summer cruise from the Solent to the West Country
Custom Yachting
We take a look at the latest big boat launches including: Princess X80, Sanlorenzo SX112, Bering 145 and Italian Vessels 28.5M
Spirit P70: Tested
Its stunning wooden sailing yachts have already featured in a Bond movie but how does its first big motoryacht stack up? We go on a world exclusive sea trial
Pershing 8X: Tested
We discover whether the masters of speed can also do space and luxury without sacrificing performance
The greatest Princess boats ever
We name the Top 10 models ever made from the Plymouth yard’s back catalogue
Lost in France: Part 3
Don and Marjorie Walker continue their bucolic cruise into the heart of Europe
Nimbus T8: Tested
The smallest and sportiest of the Nimbus range could also be its most enticing. We take it for a blustery Solent blast
A true sense of freedom
How one young couple made their dream of living aboard come true
Editor vs jet ski
Hugo tries to master a stand-up jet ski with the power-to-weight ratio of a McLaren supercar
Three become one
The radical new trimonoran hull shape that promises the best of both worlds
How to: Set up a chartplotter
Make sure your chartplotter is working for you by getting the settings sorted first
Buying a used: Sunseeker Superhawk 34
Everything you need to know about this iconic open sportscruiser
Find me a £30,000 cruiser
Four great value secondhand buys to get you and your family cruising in comfort