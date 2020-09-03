October 2020

Our bumper October issue includes a 27-page Custom Yachting supplement with full tests of the Spirit P70 and Pershing 8X.

UK boat show previews

Full details of the top new models being launched at the September UK boat shows and where to see them including:

Prestige 420 Fly: Tested

The latest version of this family flybridge cruiser offers more bang for your bucks

100 days of summer

Graham and Sheelagh Lyons share the story of last year’s blissful summer cruise from the Solent to the West Country

Custom Yachting

We take a look at the latest big boat launches including: Princess X80, Sanlorenzo SX112, Bering 145 and Italian Vessels 28.5M

Spirit P70: Tested

Its stunning wooden sailing yachts have already featured in a Bond movie but how does its first big motoryacht stack up? We go on a world exclusive sea trial

Pershing 8X: Tested

We discover whether the masters of speed can also do space and luxury without sacrificing performance

The greatest Princess boats ever

We name the Top 10 models ever made from the Plymouth yard’s back catalogue

Lost in France: Part 3

Don and Marjorie Walker continue their bucolic cruise into the heart of Europe

Nimbus T8: Tested

The smallest and sportiest of the Nimbus range could also be its most enticing. We take it for a blustery Solent blast

A true sense of freedom

How one young couple made their dream of living aboard come true

Editor vs jet ski

Hugo tries to master a stand-up jet ski with the power-to-weight ratio of a McLaren supercar

Three become one

The radical new trimonoran hull shape that promises the best of both worlds

How to: Set up a chartplotter

Make sure your chartplotter is working for you by getting the settings sorted first

Buying a used: Sunseeker Superhawk 34

Everything you need to know about this iconic open sportscruiser

Find me a £30,000 cruiser

Four great value secondhand buys to get you and your family cruising in comfort