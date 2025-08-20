Elan Power 30 used boat review: This sportscruiser deserved more attention

Despite being a remarkably well-designed sportscruiser with great performance and an intelligently-packaged layout, the Elan Power 30 never quite caught on in the UK

Sometimes, things just don’t seem to add up in the boating world. Take for example the Elan Power 30 – a sweet little sportscruiser if ever there was one.

When we first tested it back in 2015, we described it as a vessel with a sleek modern form that was brilliantly engaging to drive. We also pointed out that it was extremely competitively priced compared to its nearest rivals of the day, the Jeanneau Leader 9 and the Grandezza 330OC.

In fact, there was very little not to like about it. Surprising then that the Elan Power 30, a smaller sibling to the 35, 42 and 48, never really caught on and very few were sold on these shores.

Today, Slovenia-based Elan, which began in 1949 producing skis (and still does), has completely given up with motor boats (which it used to build in Croatia) and now focuses on its sailing yacht portfolio instead. And that’s a shame, because in its Power 30 sportscruiser, Elan managed to conjure up a super little boat that was actually far more than just fit for purpose.

In addition to its reliable performance and seakeeping, which for us included riding out a particularly nasty chop off Poole with commendable refinement, our 2015 reviewer enthused about “the illusion of space down below”.

Recommended videos for you

But in retrospect, , it’s unfair to imply that the sense of space here is illusory because, in spite of the fact that this is a compact and good looking 30ft sportsboat, Elan packed in a pair of double cabins, a decent saloon-cum-galley and a heads compartment large enough to swing a cat.

Lower deck layout

Key to the boat’s downstairs layout success is its unusual split galley arrangement. This features a short-angled corner unit, housing a double induction hob, a fridge and a pair of drawers to starboard. The sink, meanwhile, is mounted in a separate unit amidships, next to the companionway steps and backing onto the bulkhead of the aft cabin.

This cunning configuration utilises every inch of space without compromising the square footage devoted to either the heads or the aft cabin. And returning to that starboard unit for a moment, we also love the angled front face of the top drawer and the fact that there are two lockers above the worktop, one of which houses the boat’s microwave.

Article continues below…

Between the two galley units is the entrance door to the midships guest cabin. Open it up and another surprise awaits, because Elan has succeeded not only in jamming a full-size transverse double bed into the space, but also two storage units and a wardrobe.

The one aspect of this cabin we do find a touch confusing is that the head-end of the bed has reading lights but no bedhead to prop yourself up against. That makes sitting up in bed quite difficult and, while you could turn and rest your back against the side walls, that didn’t strike us as an especially comfortable solution for a lazy pre-sleep reading session.

Passing back through the lower saloon brings us to the portside dinette, which has a four-seat sofa, fronted by an attractive wooden topped table opposite the starboard heads. Once again, the size allocated to both these areas is impressive.

The décor in the saloon, a milk-and-honey combination of light wood, beige fabric panels (including on the doors) and grey settee cushions, does a great job of creating a sense of brightness and space. But in sheer physical terms, the heads compartment is actually more generous than some we’ve seen on much larger boats than this. It houses an electric loo, a shower tray and a basin with a pull-out shower tap. There’s some worktop in here too, with storage both above and below. But best of all, the heads has Jack and Jill doors, turning it into a day heads and an owner’s ensuite all in one.

As for the owner’s cabin itself, it features a centrally-mounted double bed, plus a wardrobe to port, a small cabinet to starboard and overhead lockers all around. To make all this fit, Elan has tapered the end of the bed on both sides, but there’s still plenty of room for two adults to stretch out in here. So you have to say, for a 30-footer, the amount of below-decks accommodation is truly outstanding.

Main deck

Clamber up the three steps from the lower saloon to the main deck and there’s loads more space on offer. For starters, there’s another settee to starboard that’s easily big enough for four. In front of this is a table, which can be folded in two to make passing through the boat easier. It can also be dropped down to form an occasional extra berth or stored in a bracket under the engine hatch when not in use.

On the other side, there’s a two-seat settee with storage beneath it and a wet bar with grill, sink, countertop and a second fridge. There are a couple of thinnish cupboards here too but their plastic doors let the side down a touch in a boat that is otherwise very nicely trimmed.

Ahead of the main socialising area is an unusual centre-mounted single-seat helm. Being in the middle of the boat gives a great view all round and it also frees up a nice big area for charts on the starboard side. And while the cockpit can be completely enclosed with the aid of rear camper covers, you can also fold these away and slide back the large fabric sunroof, letting in almost as much light and air as a fully open boat.

To make matters even better, our review boat, which is on sale with Network Yacht Brokers in Chichester for £125,000, has been upgraded with artificial teak decking to its bathing platform, side decks and foredeck surrounds. The side decks can be accessed from either side of the bathing platform and, while the walkways are admittedly a bit tight and the guardrails a bit low, the superstructure is equipped with a reassuring grab rail that runs the entire length of its roofline. And when you get to the bow, the Elan keeps on giving, with bags of room for a double sunpad and a lovely feeling of quality from the optional trim.

Owner testimony

The artificial teak upgrade was carried out to the order of the boat’s current owner, Graham Grimwood, who explains why he’s looking to move the Elan on: “I started off with RIBs and then a sailing boat – a 34-foot Hanse; but crewing turned out to be a bit of a problem and my wife Deborah wasn’t keen on the rocking movement” explains Graham. “Also, we had a growing family, so we decided to buy a motorboat instead. We found the Elan in Brighton, but just after I bought it, Covid kicked in and I couldn’t move it for six months!

“When we eventually got it back to Chichester, we would go out with the children and grandchildren, sometimes going as far as Lymington but we mostly stayed in and around the harbour. Usually we’d go somewhere like East Head off West Wittering for a swim and some lunch and that was great. But now the kids have grown up, they don’t come down so much. My wife is not fussed either, so I’m looking to go back to sail – probably just something I can potter around in, single-handed in the harbour.”

Locked and loaded

So what would Graham say to any potential future owner of his Elan? “Well, it’s going to make a great boat for somebody. It’s very comfortable to live aboard, there’s options for cooking and for a boat of this size, it’s fully loaded. When it comes to driving, visibility from the central helm is excellent. The only tricky thing I can envisage would perhaps be going through a lock if you were on your own, as there’s no side door by the helm. Apart from that, I can’t really see any problems.

“For me, the boat has been good and reliable and I’ve kept on top of the maintenance. We fitted new batteries three years ago and the only major item I’ve had to invest in is a new prop. We had to fit that because the old one had gone brittle due to the coral worm we get in this particular part of Chichester Harbour, so that’s not exactly an everyday problem. All in all, the Elan’s a great boat and I’m sure it’s going to make someone very happy.”

We’re inclined to agree with Graham’s assessment. Though you don’t see many of them in UK waters, the Elan Power 30 is a really attractive family sportscruiser. It’s good to look at, it’s reliable at sea and, in spite of its modest size and price, its combination of day boating space and four-berth accommodation is much more user-friendly than you expect.

Elan Power 30 specifications

MODEL: Elan 30 Power

DESIGNER: Tony Castro

HULL TYPE: Deep Vee

RCD: C

LOA: 32ft 9in (9.42m)

BEAM: 11ft 5in (3.5m)

DRAFT: 2ft 10in (0.86m)

DISPLACEMENT: 4,500kg

FUEL CAPACITY: 500L

WATER CAPACITY: 200L

TOP SPEED: 33.5 knots

FUEL CONSUMPTION: 1.8L/Nm @ 22 knots

RANGE: 220nm at 22 knots with 20% reserve

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.