The flagship of the Coleman ‘Xtreme’ cool box range is well worth a look for boaters on a budget.

High-density polyethylene construction with injected polyurethane foam insulation in the walls and lid help minimise the prospect of ‘warm’ spots.

In spite of its huge 94-litre capacity, this Coleman cool box is also much lighter and easier to handle than a lot of comparable coolers.

As well as rigid handles (rather than rope), it comes with integrated wheels and a longer rigid handle so you can tow it when fully loaded.

In spite of its lightweight construction, you can still use it as a seat too. In fact, the “Have-A-Seat” lid of this cool box will support up to 110kg and it also features four recessed cup holders.

These are large enough for tea mugs as well as drinks cans and there’s also a ruler moulded into the polyethylene so you can assess whether your catch is big enough to keep.

There are of course elements of budgetary constraint here though. For instance, there are no dedicated rubber feet so you need level ground to prevent it rocking about when you sit on it.

The absence of rubber feet also means it tends to slide about on a fibreglass deck if you don’t tie it down.

Clearance beneath the box is also quite tight when you’re using the wheels over rough ground or loose sand.

And it would also be good to see some targeted add-ons like lid-top cushions, tie-down straps, trays, bottle openers and dividers.

That said, it’s precisely the absence of these features that enables it to provide so much volume in a relatively lightweight, compact and affordable package.

Though it retails at £249.99, you can often find deals that make it available for up to £80 less than that, making it around 60% cheaper than top-end cool boxes from the likes of Yeti.

Verdict It’s undeniably basic and fuss-free but if you’re looking for reliable high-capacity cooling at a sensible price, it does a very decent job.

Details

Capacity: 94L / 100QT

Weight: 10.6kg / 23.4lbs

Construction: HDPE

Warranty: 1 year

