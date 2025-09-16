Navan S30 review: The Best Sportsboat of 2025

It has taken its time coming but has Brunswick’s new sportsboat brand got the power and the quality to mix it with the latest class leaders?

The Brunswick Group used to dominate the sportsboat market. Thanks to its efficient production lines and multi-brand strategy, comprising Bayliner, Quicksilver, Sea Ray and Boston Whaler, it had all the bases covered. Then two seismic events changed everything.

The first was the invention of the RIB, which became the go-to choice for first-time boat buyers during the early 2000s. The second was the launch of Axopar in 2014. This new breed of modern centre-console boat looked cooler, went better, offered a wider variety of choice and cost less than nearly all of its competitors.

Not surprisingly, the competition raced to catch up; Nimbus, Saxdor, Quarken, Wellcraft and Ryck all jumped on the new outboard-powered centre console bandwagon but it wasn’t until 2023 that Brunswick finally joined the party with this boat, the Navan S30. The question now is whether Brunswick has missed the party altogether or built something even better?

Open and shut case

It has taken us a while to answer that question, partly because Brunswick’s UK dealer network didn’t exactly leap at the chance to take on yet another brand. Now, however, Land & Sea has taken on the mantel of UK distributor for Navan, and sold its first allocation of boats within weeks of them arriving. We caught up with the S30 shortly after its UK debut at the British Motor Yacht Show to see what all the fuss was about.

The first thing you need to know is that it’s available as both an open boat, called the S30, and an enclosed cabin model, called the C30. Although they share the same hull and lower deck layouts, the configuration of the two main decks is very different – see pg 63. That enables both versions to make better use of the available space, rather than compromising one of them to save on costs, and gives each model its own look and identity.

Deck delights

Even in a market sector as crowded as this, the Navan S30 has plenty of dockside presence. With its distinctive reverse angled bow jutting out in front of it like a well-defined chin, a pair of purposeful looking hull steps peeking out above the waterline and black powder-coated guard rails adding an extra air of menace, this is a seriously potent-looking boat.

Backed up by a wide range of single- and twin-engine options, including the top spec pair of 300hp Mercury Verado V8s fitted to our test boat, it also has the power to cash the cheques written by its looks. But before we get to how well it performs, it’s worth taking a moment to dwell on its innovative deck layout.

The most striking element of this is a very clever folding mechanism for the central bench. In standard mode, there are three rows of forward-facing seats – two swivelling chairs up front, an unusually tall bench in the middle and a slightly narrower and lower one at the aft end.

Together they provide secure, comfortable forward-facing seats for up to nine people (it’s rated for 12 if you’re happy for some to stand). However, press the release button on the back of the middle bench and it pivots over to face aft, linking up with the rear bench to create a more sociable face- to-face dining arrangement.

The really clever bit is that this folding action also reveals a waist-high wet bar underneath it with a sink, chopping board, two ring diesel or induction hob, a pair of fridge drawers and drinks holders. Admittedly, a lot of this equipment is optional but we’ll deal with the pricing later.

Crucially, it all feels reassuringly solid and built to last. The mouldings are thick and smooth, the steel work is heavy duty and the moving parts slide into place with a reassuring thunk. There’s plenty of storage under the deck and rear bench for the cockpit covers, removable table and assorted cruising gear.

The six supplied fenders slot into special recesses in the cockpit coamings, there are handholds everywhere and the supporting structure for the T-Top is one of the most robust we’ve seen on this size of boat. The detailing is just as impressive with smart diamond-stitched upholstery, padded armrests on the ends of both benches, heavy-duty hinges and latches on the lockers, and drinks holders everywhere you look. In our opinion the fit and finish actually feels a step up on most of its rivals.

This is especially true when you venture down below and discover a very smart cuddy cabin with long hull windows, recessed LED lighting, upholstered panels, a generous double bed and a proper separate heads compartment with a sensibly proportioned toilet, sink, hot water and a pull-out shower tap. There’s not enough headroom to stand down here but this is still a more private and comfortable boat to overnight in than an Axopar 29 or Saxdor 320 GTO.

The only downside of this layout is a slightly shallower foredeck area. In order to create more volume below, the walkaround decks rise up in line with the windscreen, swapping waist-high bulwarks for ankle-high gunwales and guardrails. There’s still a decent sunpad up here with adjustable backrests but it’s not as versatile or secure as the Axopar or Saxdor’s foredeck.

Performance

With 600hp on tap this was never going to be a slow boat but even we were taken aback by how punchy the acceleration proved to be. Even when cruising at 30 knots, pinning the throttles down would push you back in the seat as it raced up to a top speed on test of 53 knots. But what really impressed is how well it coped with the messy Solent chop we experienced. The twin-step hull ensured the angle of attack stayed snooker-table flat, allowing that deep chin to cleave cleanly through the waves for a fast, dry and surprisingly comfortable ride, thanks in part to the reassuring solidity of the of the build quality.

You do need to be a bit careful how hard you push it through turns as we did experience some stern slip when barrelling into a full lock turn at speed (a common attribute of stepped hulls) but in normal use it steers, handles and performs very tidily. It also proved more frugal than expected, burning 2.2 litres per nautical mile across a broad speed range from 21-35 knots – usefully less than the 2.7l/nm the Saxdor 320 GTO with the same engines burned when we tested it back in 2021.

The question of value for money is harder to judge. The base price of £134,471 ex tax looks extremely tempting for what is a very capable 33ft boat but the price as tested of £243,474 inc VAT shows just how quickly that racks up once you’ve added tax and a good chunk of extras – everything from the T-Top to the wet bar pack, bow thruster, Gator flooring and of course the upgrade to those big twin engines are optional extras. But even at that price it’s still on a par with boats like the Saxdor 320GTO once you’ve matched their specifications.

Navan S30 specifications

LOA: 33ft 7in (10.23m)

Beam: 9ft 10in (2.99m)

Draft: 2ft 0in (0.62m)

Displacement: 3,270kg

Fuel capacity: 400 litres

Water capacity: 80 litres

RCD: Cat B for 10 people, C for 12

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.