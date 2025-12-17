Swift Trawler 30 used boat review: Big boat space in a smaller hull

Beneteau calls the Swift Trawler 30 an autonomous liveaboard. Alan Harper finds out if this compact flybridge truly delivers comfort, space, and speed on the water

While a significant number of armchair experts insist the name “Trawler Yacht” has been adopted from the fishing industry, reflecting the traditional trawler’s range, stability, and durability, others (like me) disagree. Stability? I once spent a long winter’s day on a commercial trawler fishing out of Brixham, which tottered and rolled like a Friday-night drunk.

The fact that the engine packed up in the pitch black, somewhere between Berry Head and Portland Bill, would lead me to question the durability element too. In the absence of a consensus, it’s probably best to sidestep my own unfortunate experiences and go with Beneteau’s take on what its trawler boats are all about.

Beneteau says the concept boils down to safety, reliability, and something they call ‘autonomy.’ Autonomy is basically the ability to remain at sea for extended tours of duty. There is no doubt that Beneteau has successfully argued its corner on that score. Between 2003 and 2020, it delivered more than 1,300 Swift Trawlers to customers around the world.

The Swift Trawler 30, on offer with Ancasta Lymington at an asking price of £185,000 tax paid, represents the baby of the range when it was launched back in 2015. It was quietly retired from the range five years later but never directly replaced. Instead, it was left to the ST35 to carry the can, although that too is being replaced by the all-new ST37 when it comes on stream next year. Swift Trawlers now run from the aforementioned 37-footer right up to the flagship Grand Trawler 63.

Recommended videos for you

Comfort at sea

One potential issue with relatively short flybridge boats such as this is their propensity to roll about a bit when the sea state picks up. This is due to the extra weight up top. But for many, including Ross McDonald, the owner of our review boat, that’s not a deal breaker.

Ross’s background is in sailing, but having dabbled in motor boating with a Sea Ray 255 Sundancer, he elected to make the move to a larger powered vessel. He bought his Swift Trawler 30 in 2021. Having crossed the Atlantic in his sailing days, he knows a fair bit about foul weather too.

We asked him how his semi-displacement Beneteau fares when the going gets tough. “Well firstly, I’d say that compared to the Sea Ray, she is infinitely better!” he stated. “But if I were out and it was above a Force 4, then I would begin to think it’s time to go back.” Ross added that he doesn’t think he would go out if it were more, and if it starts to get lumpy, he slows it right down, perhaps dropping from 15 knots to around 10.

Layout options

In terms of accommodation, Beneteau describes the Swift Trawler 30 as a “liveaboard” boat. That’s quite a claim for a vessel that’s just 32ft 9in long with a beam of around 11ft 6in. But the reality is not quite as simple as that because the 30 was offered in two formats. The first was a single-cabin boat with a split bathroom.

Article continues below…

In this single-cabin format, the heads and washbasin are to starboard with a separate shower room to port. Configured this way, extended stays or even living aboard could be justified for a couple. The alternative layout saw the separate shower room replaced by a compact bunk cabin. This is fine for a weekend with kids but not much more than that.

Regardless of format, though, the Swift Trawler 30 does have a number of features that lend themselves to Beneteau’s autonomy principle. First of all, there’s the master cabin. Nestled in the forepeak, it provides a full-size double bed with small wardrobes on either side. Additional storage is provided beneath the mattress, which hinges up to reveal a generous locker.

While space is at a premium in this cabin, as evidenced by a centre-split door instead of a full-size one, Beneteau has successfully shoehorned a significant amount into the space.

Internal arrangement

Our review boat was of the split bathroom/shower variety. In this format, both the heads and the shower room enjoy generous proportions—more generous than many larger vessels, which is certainly a plus point for extended cruising. Up in the wheelhouse, Beneteau has worked its space-creating magic again. This is most notably seen in the over-achieving galley.

The galley provides plenty of workspace and storage, plus an oven, a two-burner diesel hob, a fridge/freezer, and a one-and-a-half bowl sink. Sharing the port side of the saloon aft of the galley is a floor-to-ceiling storage unit, which is also home to the boat’s television. The starboard side of the wheelhouse is mainly taken up by a bench seating unit capable of accommodating three to four people.

This seating pairs up with a free-standing table that has wings that fold out to convert into a dining table when required. It’s perhaps not the most spacious or attractive dinette arrangement, but it’s perfectly adequate, especially when you remember the dimensions of this boat. One thing we weren’t particularly fond of, though, was the fact that the heavy table has to be lifted out of the way to access the engine.

This heavy table is fine for two people but a bit of a grunt for the single-handed mariner. Furthermore, the floor itself uses an oddly slippery wood-effect surface, which means you need to pick the right footwear. As for the double-seated lower helm, we have no such reservations. It’s very workmanlike and functional, and there’s a comfy hinge-down foot brace below the wheel. Visibility is excellent and there’s a door to starboard, providing instant access to the side deck.

Cockpit and flybridge

Leaving the wheelhouse via the three-part aft sliding door takes you to the aft cockpit. Once again, every effort has been made to maximise the space here. The flybridge ladder, for instance, is hinged at the top and can be folded flat against the saloon doors to increase deck space.

The transom, meanwhile, uses two doors, which swing outwards, connecting the cockpit directly to the bathing platform. The panels on our review boat were also fitted with optional flip-down seats, providing a further seating possibility for this highly versatile spot. For such a compact boat, the flybridge is surprisingly large with a single starboard helm position.

This helm can be folded flat to reduce the air draft when passing under bridges. It also has an integrated coffee table on its left, which butts up against a four-seat unit, thereby connecting the helm very neatly with the guests. However, the space behind the helm has been left empty for free-standing furniture or deck storage. There’s just about enough room for a small table and a couple of directors chairs.

The absence of a wet bar and grill means that any food would need to be prepared in the galley and then hauled up the fly’s seven-step ladder.

Engine options

The Swift Trawler 30 is a single-engined boat, which makes the optional stern thruster (and bow thruster) highly advisable. Our review boat had both and was equipped with a Volvo Penta D6-370 diesel. This sees it top out at just over 20 knots.

Other power outputs included the D4-300 and D6-480. While a small flybridge boat always needs to be respected in a big sea, the 30 is a versatile and attractive example. It is a compact and modern trawler-style motoryacht at a relatively accessible price.

Swift Trawler 30 specifications

MODEL: Beneteau Swift Trawler 30

DESIGNER: Beneteau Power-Micad & Andreani Design (interior)

HULL TYPE: Semi-displacement

RCD: B (8 persons)

LOA: 32ft 9in (9.99m)

BEAM: 11ft 7in (3.53m)

DRAFT: 3ft 5in (1.05m)

DISPLACEMENT: 6,000kg

FUEL CAPACITY: 720l

WATER CAPACITY: 300l

FUEL CONSUMPTION: 4.09/nm @ 19.1 knots

RANGE: 140nm at 19.1 knots with 20% reserve

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.