Editor’s Choice: Crewsaver boat in a bag

We’re fully behind the effort-saving concept of lightweight dinghies (who wouldn’t be?) and Crewsaver has now brought out two new compact quick-to-inflate boats – one with a slatted floor, the other with an air deck – marking the company’s entry into the inflatables market.

While Crewsaver is known to boaters as a supplier of lifejackets and safety equipment, it’s actually part of something larger – namely the Survitec Group, a trusted brand with a long history of providing safety and survival solutions for the marine, defence, aviation and energy industries.

Consequently, the organisation was well positioned to transfer its proven technologies and expertise into the leisure industry, making the Crewsaver boat range a force to be reckoned with.

Designed for up to three people, the sizes on offer range from 1.85 to 2.6 metres. Key features include excellent rigidity and performance, and being lightweight they’re easy to deploy.

They also fold up small, making them easy to stow, a factor that’s bound to prove attractive to many owners, especially those with smaller and mid-size boats where space is always at a premium.

The dinghies are quick to inflate and deflate by way of one-touch inflation valves. The design features a PVC laminated solid transom which can be fixed to stern davits by using integral davit eyes and a davit ring.

Additional stainless-steel lifting points on the outside of the bow facilitate towing and lashing operations. Further enhancing the package, every Crewsaver boat is kitted out with a high-capacity pump, repair kit, two paddles, mooring lines, a sliding alloy seat, and a carry valise.

The range went on sale just a few months ago and Survitec tell us they received a high volume of pre-orders from their retail and distribution networks.

So it appears that Crewsaver is all set to make a major assault on the lightweight, compact inflatable market.

Price: £339 – £499.00 (inc. VAT)

Buy it now on Crewsaver.com

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.