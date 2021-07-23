Editor’s Choice: Casio G-SHOCK Frogman Limited Edition

Thirty-eight years have passed since Casio unleashed its first G-SHOCK watch upon a waiting world.

Since then, countless new models have followed, with more than a million sold in over 100 countries around the globe.

Inventor Kikuo Ibe, big daddy of the G-SHOCK, got something right for sure by pursuing his dream to create the unbreakable timepiece.

While many of us have marvelled at the features of our G-SHOCKs over the years (while simultaneously struggling to read their teeny-weeny instruction leaflets) once in a while a really special new model emerges.

And with the limited edition Casio G-SHOCK Frogman – which has been designed in conjunction with no lesser body than our own Royal Navy – that’s exactly what we’re talking about here.

According to the Frogman’s press release, this is a watch “built to accommodate the hostile environments faced by naval personnel – at sea and on land.”

So it should make tying up in Portsmouth Harbour a cinch, (just don’t incur the wrath of QHM by failing to call before crossing from Ballast to Gunwharf Quays – even the Frogman couldn’t help you there!)

There’s no doubt that as well as being an all-action superhero of a watch – its range of modes include Dual Time, Dive Time, Tide, Countdown Timer, Day, Date and more – the Casio G-SHOCK Frogman is a thing of considerable beauty too.

Styled in tones of cool grey with red highlights on the dial, it’s a real head-turner that’s sure to draw admirers – one of these on your wrist and dogs will likely start following you home.

The Frogman’s collection of techno-features is far too long to list here. Suffice to say it’s got the lot, and then some.

For us the pick of the bunch has to be the power-saving hands, which come to a standstill whenever the watch is in the dark – brilliant!

How would we sum up this venerable object of desire in just one word? Easy – Wow!

Price: £799.00 inc VAT

Casio G-SHOCK Frogman deals

Buy it now on Amazon.co.uk

Buy it now on G-shock.co.uk

