Editor’s Choice: Lumishore SMX153 EOS

We've had a light bulb moment here, and if bling's your thing too you're going to love Lumishore's SMX153 EOS LED lights.

These particular models are surface-mounted rather than through-hull options, so just a small hole through the hull for the power cable is all that’s required.

The slimline profile lamp units can be mounted either on the transom or the hull sides, thereby offering a wide range of possibilities to make your boat glow in the dark.

An auto-install feature makes setup a breeze, and these lights shine bright too – up to 5,500 lumens to be precise.

The broad spectrum of colours they deliver is fully controllable to allow users to achieve the exact effect they require.

The Lumishore SMX153 EOS lighting system has to be used in conjunction with the Lumi-Link Command Center, which is sold separately.

When hooked up together, the list of features they deliver is certainly impressive:

There’s WiFi control, for example, plus sweep and strobe, synchronised fade and a ‘sound-to-light’ function to complete the boat party experience.

Everything can be controlled via a number of compatible multi-function displays from leading manufacturers, including Garmin, Simrad, Raymarine, B&G and Furuno. Alternatively, Lumishore offer their own display unit.

The SMX153 EOS is a quality, premium product with a price tag to match. But its list of features goes on and consequently many will view the price as being one worth paying.

Of particular note is that the lamp’s IP68 rating is at the top end of the scale – the ‘6’ signifies the unit is fully sealed and the ‘8’ means it can withstand extended immersion at depth.

The LED itself is claimed to have a 50,000-plus hour life, so longevity should be a given.

Other built-in safety features include a thermal management system and protection against voltage surges, low voltage and reverse polarity.

Price: SMX153 EOS £599.00 inc VAT (for light only – controller must be purchased separately)

