Editor’s Choice: Zhik INS100 jacket

We're not quite sure how to pronounce the name of this recently-launched Australian jacket without appearing churlish, but what we do know is that the Zhik INS100 is a stylish piece of kit indeed.

The description offered by its makers reads, “the perfect technical lightweight cross-over jacket for life afloat and ashore”, leaving no doubt as to who this garment is aimed – us boaters.

They even promote it with the hashtag ‘Made for Water’. What we particularly like about the Zhik INS100 is that this is no in-yer-face product; it makes its own unique fashion statement quietly, without really trying.

Or could it be that the converse is true – it succeeds precisely because it conceals its street-style, trend-setting light beneath a bushel so well?

The jacket’s clean lines, with no frills and modest branding, might make the casual observer think there’s nothing special going on here.

But take a closer look and you’ll find a host of features to commend it. For example, there’s its construction. The Zhik INS100 is made of Vecta, a fully waterproof, two layer hydrophobic breathable fabric which promises comfort whatever the weather decides to throw at us.

A soft mesh lining maximises air flow, adding further to the comfort, and when the going gets really tough an additional coat of DWR – Durable Water Repellent – is there to turn the jacket into a duck’s back; water just runs off of it.

All seams are fully taped with critical joints further reinforced for durability and personal effects are kept stay safe and dry inside the two external zipped side pockets and a discreet chest pocket.

As a brand, Zhik’s claim to the water runs deep – since its formation in 2003, its range of wetsuits and dinghy gear have become a popular choice among sailors around the globe.

The firm was the Technical Clothing Partner for two teams in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 and the Official Technical Clothing Supplier to Alex Thomson Racing for the 2020 Vendee Globe Campaign. And with a pedigree like that, the Zhik INS100 surely has to be worth a look.

Price: £129.95 (inc. VAT)

