Highfield RIBs: Everything you need to know

Launched in 2011 as a manufacturer of RIBs characterised by their strength and performance, Highfield is now the world’s No 1 producer of RIBs under 5m and a major player in the market for larger leisure and commercial craft.

The secret of Highfield’s success is using aluminium rather than GRP for its hulls. Not only does this make them stronger and lighter, it is also more easily recycled.

Designed to be dry, stable and rugged, Highfield RIBs are deliberately over-engineered but thanks to an efficient production facility in China with European management, prices remain very keen.

The Highfield RIBs range

Highfield offers an exceptionally broad range, from a 2.4m mini-RIB up to an 8.6m offshore beast.

The 32 different models are divided into four series: Ultralite, Classic, Sport and Patrol.

The Ultralite and Classic ranges make ideal tenders as well as affordable starter RIBs, being tough, light and very practical.

The Patrol range is built for heavy duty use by clubs and commercial operators as well as serious offshore adventurers.

However, it’s the new Sport range that has really been making waves.

Offering all the style, comfort and luxury of a high-end cruising RIB but with a razor sharp deep-vee hull for serious offshore performance, it aims to deliver the best of both worlds.

Our pick

The Highfield Sport 800 is the standout model in the range.

Boasting a brand new stepped hull with a 26-degree deadrise angle by Norwegian performance boat designer Petter Martens, it is a real wave weapon.

These impressive offshore credentials are paired with a stylish and well thought out cockpit with sociable seating that converts to a sunbed and a classy helm console with a heads compartment.

Add the optional sink and fridge unit and the SP800 will be just as happy swinging at anchor in a picturesque bay as it is slicing through a swell at 40 knots.

Highfield Sport 800 specification

LOA: 26ft 7in (8.11m)

Beam: 9ft 8in (2.94m)

Engine: Single 250-300hp outboard

Top speed: 45 knots

Price from: £80,000 inc VAT

UK dealer: Highfield Boats

Tel: +44 (0)8445 581342

Builder web: Highfieldboats.com

