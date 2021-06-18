Ribeye RIBs: Everything you need to know

Recently awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, Dartmouth-based Ribeye has grown from a small family-run business into a reputable manufacturer of bespoke family RIBs and superyacht tenders from 5-12m.

Custom-built and tailored to each individual customer, Ribeye’s impressive fleet are purpose built to perform optimally in British waters.

The team are passionate about providing excellence on select builds and flying the flag for UK manufacturing.

Ribeye is not only renowned for its boats; it is 100% client focused with its aftercare widely regarded as the gold standard within the industry.

Its customer-led approach to everything it does is highlighted by Ribeye’s annual Experience Event at their Dartmouth HQ in September.

The event is a step away from the traditional boat show approach as it offers a tailored experience for each attendee in order to gain a deeper understanding of the brand, the build process, and the true performance of the boats in the open seas.

The Ribeye range

The iconic A Series reflects decades of design refinement and runs from 5-8m.

Crafted for adventure, they are designed to be safe, versatile, and beautiful family fun boats with a focus on customisation and quality.

The A Series’ legendary deep-vee hull architecture and innovative features have been at the heart of magical days on the water for more than 20 years.

The PRIME Series runs from 6-12m and encompasses the best of what Ribeye has to offer.

Built to be pushed to extremes, the PRIME range has been hailed as the ultimate family day boat with safe, smooth riding performance coupled with opulent touches.

Our pick

Designed, manufactured, and tested in Great Britain, the PRIME NINE41 is the pick of the bunch in our opinion.

At just over 30ft in length the proportions of the deck work exceptionally well with a sheltered dinette aft and a U-shaped convertible seating area in the bow.

Ribeye PRIME NINE41 specification

LOA: 30ft 9in (9.4m)

Beam: 9ft 2in (2.8m)

Engines: Twin outboards up to 800hp

Top speed: 60+ knots

Price from: £180,000 inc VAT

UK dealer: Ribeye

Tel: +44 (0)1803 903577

Web: Ribeye.co.uk

Our A-Z RIB guide is brought to you in association with Pantaenius.