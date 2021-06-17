SUR Marine RIBs: Everything you need to know

Established in 1999, Italian brand SUR Marine has made its name supplying tenders to the likes of Princess, Sunseeker, Fairline, Sealine and both Oyster and Jeanneau sailing yachts.

Designed and built to excel with the latest four-stroke outboard engines, SUR Marine RIBs are famous not just for their style and premium fit-out, but for the fact that they are so entertaining to drive as standalone boats.

To keep the weight down, SUR Marine uses a lightweight ‘double-shell’ construction, enabling it to deliver complete tender packages that help reduce demands on lifting equipment while offering substantially improved running efficiency.

The SUR Marine RIBs range

While SUR’s ‘Easy’ line offers a range of lightweight tiller-steered tenders, the Classic line comprises four console-equipped models from 2.6 to 3.3 metres.

Each of them comes with lateral steps for easy boarding plus low-profile consoles for compact tender garages.

Integrated trim flaps keep the bow down underway and, with recommended outboards from 10 to 25hp, power requirements are user-friendly.

The flagship Prestige line features another four premium tenders from 3.5 to 4.5 metres – each with removable fuel tanks and a range of layouts and engine options to help cater for watersports.

Our pick

With its dynamic excellence and ergonomic maturity, the best-selling ST 290 Classic is a fine exponent of what SUR Marine does so well.

The tough, lightweight construction and integrated flaps enable you to enjoy towed watersports with as little as 15hp and to cruise in comfort with four or five people on board.

The helm console comes with an armrest and adjustable steering wheel, plus a folding bench seat for easy access aft.

And in addition to its 40cm ORCA Hypalon tubes and 4+1 carrying capacity, features include teak-lined decking and deck lights.

SUR Marine ST 290 Classic specification

LOA: 9ft 7in (2.95m)

Beam: 5ft 3in (1.63m)

Engine: 10 to 20hp outboard

Top speed: 20 knots

Price from: £8,370 inc VAT (unconfirmed)

UK Dealer: MCC Marine

Tel: +44 (0)2380 456116

Dealer web: MCCMarine.co.uk

Builder web: SURMarine.co.uk

Our A-Z RIB guide is brought to you in association with Pantaenius.