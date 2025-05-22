This Startup is Crowdfunding the ‘World’s First 5-in-1 Electric Watercraft’

A new electric watercraft that can switch between five different ride modes is hitting the market, aiming to make high-tech water sports more accessible to a wider audience

Propel, a company founded by former professional snowboarder Jason Toth, has unveiled what it claims is the world’s first modular 5-in-1 electric watercraft. The platform can be configured as an electric stand-up paddleboard (e-SUP), electric scooter, scooter with hydrofoil, standalone eFoil, or a seated watercraft called the “Jet Kart.”

Could this be one of the best watersports toys of the year? Only time will tell, but it certainly looks promising. Toth says the concept came from a desire to simplify foiling and make it easier for newcomers to get started.

“We wanted to remove the fear and complexity from foiling,” Toth said. “This isn’t just about a new board; it’s about creating more ways for people to connect with water.”

The system is designed to allow riders to switch between modes without tools, and the company says it takes just a few minutes to change configurations. Some might question the ‘world’s first 5-in-1’ claim as it’s certainly something we’ve seen claimed previously – as far back as 2022 the Mo-Jet made similar claims.

By offering multiple riding styles—some of them more stable and beginner-friendly—Propel hopes to attract everyone from first-timers to experienced foilers.

A Modular Approach

The five configurations include:

E-Scooter: An upright, handlebar-equipped ride designed for stability and ease of control.

E-SUP: A powered stand-up paddleboard for relaxed cruising on flat water.

Scooter-eFoil: A foil board with handlebars, offering more stability during takeoff.

eFoil: The standard foil board setup for more advanced riders.

Jet Kart: A seated, go-kart-style mode intended to be accessible for all ages and ability levels.

The watercraft features an enclosed jet drive system, a long-lasting lithium-ion battery which the builder claims offers up to three hours of runtime, and a lightweight inflatable hull that can be packed down into two travel bags weighing in at 40kg total.

So far so impressive. However, the real question will be whether this new watersports toy will be able to complete all of the tasks satisfactorily or whether compromises have been made to enable so many usage cases.

The company’s product was launched through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo starting May 6, with early backers receiving discounted pricing on the full system – early backers can pick up the full 5-in1 package for $7,495 (£5,586).

But the modular system can also be purchased individually, as such early backers can get the the e-Foil only mode for $5,397 (£4,022) which is not the cheapest eFoil you can buy, but there are plenty of more expensive options out there too.

Toth, who previously worked in high-end film production and is now a dedicated foiling enthusiast, says the goal is to open up a traditionally niche activity to a broader audience. “We’re not just building a toy for thrill-seekers,” he said. “We’re trying to redefine what personal watercraft can be.”

