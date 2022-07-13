Yamarin sportsboats: Everything you need to know

When Finnish Yamaha importer, Kesko, founded Yamarin in 1972, the whole point was to create a line of compact open runabouts that would dovetail perfectly with Yamaha’s outboard motors.

They met with tremendous success, quickly establishing Yamaha engines as the biggest player in the Scandinavian boating market – and 50 years on, Yamarin’s Yamaha-powered fleet remains just as keenly focused as it ever was.

With endless hours of applied on-water testing and customer feedback underpinning each model, Yamarin boats have become justly famous for their novice-friendly hulls, for their impeccable ergonomics and for all the comfort, handling and efficiency gains that come with a balanced boat and a properly matched engine.

In response to growing worldwide demand, Yamarin has also become known for its Cross range, which combines the resilience of aluminium hulls with the slick showroom cleanliness of moulded fibreglass topsides.

The Yamarin range

Yamarin’s fibreglass range is divided into three primary product lines: console boats (SC and CC), bow riders (BR) and day cruisers (DC). The three console boats from 4.6 to 6.1m are all very practical open-decked platforms, optimised for easy helming characteristics and uncomplicated day boating fun.

Above that, the three bow riders, at 5.1, 5.6 and 6.3m, use a distinctly Nordic approach, with deepset bow spaces and step-through forepeaks allied to elevated screens and lots of secure embarkation points.

And at the top of the fleet, the Day Cruiser models, from 6.0 to 8.8m, bring welcome overnighting ability to the mix, with virtually no impact on either performance or day boating flexibility.

In fact, even the four-berth 88 DC flagship features a convertible ten-man cockpit, gorgeous styling and the agile 50-knot performance of a thoroughbred sportsboat.

Our pick

Yamarin’s 63 BR shows just how satisfying a 21ft bow rider can be. The cockpit comes with a convertible L-shaped seating area to port and a pair of folding seats to starboard.

This allows you to open up access to the swim platforms, to rig a two-person sunbed, or to create a dining station for up to eight. The raised wraparound screen extends back to the aft bench for outstanding protection from wind and water.

And the helming experience is all the more entertaining thanks to the 10in ‘Yamarin Q’ smart display, which combines the boat’s instruments, engine data and electronic charts in a single touchscreen. For a family-friendly mix of day cruising, parties and high-octane watersports, it’s tough to beat.

Yamarin 63 BR specifications

LOA: 6.35m

Beam: 2.34m

Engine: Yamaha 130-150hp

Top speed: 42 knots

Starting price: £43,970 (inc. VAT)

UK dealer: Yamaha Motor UK

Tel: +44 (0)2030 275116

Web: www.yamarin.com

First published in the August 2022 MBY Sportsboat supplement, supported by Yamarin.