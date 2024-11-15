Cormate Chase 35 first look: A quality offshore performance boat

Looking for a boat that can deliver offshore performance, day boating luxury and the potential for some decent weekending? The Cormate Chase 35 might be just what you're after

While the new Cormate Utility 27 looked a million dollars on the Cormate show stand, the larger Cormate Chase 35 is an altogether more practical proposition for those in search of offshore performance, day boating luxury and the potential for some decent weekending.

In its latest incarnation, this flagship model has been extended by a foot with a revised hull for extra efficiency and stability, which means it can now accommodate a pair of Mercury Racing 565hp engines for speeds in excess of 80 knots.

At around 400L, of course, the fuel tank is not huge for a boat with that much grunt but such is the efficiency of this slim, stepped hull that even the basic TDI V6 270s will deliver performance in the region of 46 knots, alongside cruising efficiency of less than 1.2L per mile.

Weighing in at as little as 3,000kg, the fact that Cormate works so hard to trim off any unnecessary weight is really important and the use of vacuum-infusion techniques and lots of carbon fibre both play their part in that. But as intimated, the Chase 35 also feels like a subtly luxurious piece of engineering.

The cockpit features a pair of facing settees on either side of a transverse table with delightful stainless steel inlays. That slots neatly away in a dedicated locker when not needed. The aft backrest also folds forward and down to expand the sunbed and the leading edge of the forward bench features a drop-down seat so you can sit two or three people behind the wet bar to face forward underway. As for the wet bar itself, that comes with a large fridge, a two-ring diesel stove and a cool little sink that makes great use of the space.

The helm is delightful too. It’s very deep-set with a robust reverse screen that wraps around and extends a good way aft. The seats are also very secure with outstanding lateral support and adjustable impact mitigation – and as you would expect of Cormate, the racing throttles and bespoke toggle switches are all present and correct.

You also get a double bow cabin with a separate heads compartment beneath that raised, cushion-lined foredeck.

It’s not vast but in spite of the swept profile and the narrow beam, it works the volume very effectively. And with lots of pale teak mixed with curved mahogany-faced ply and a glittering pale blue finish to the gel coat, the quality of this offshore performance boat is equally tough to fault.

Cormate Chase 35

LOA: 34ft 8in (10.56m)

BEAM: 8ft 8in (2.63m)

ENGINES: 2 x 270-565hp inboards / outboards

TOP SPEED: 46-82 knots

PRICE: From £239,203 ex VAT

CONTACT: cormate.co.uk

