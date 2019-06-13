We put this mid-range SUP to the test on a Mallorca charter trip to see how it fares on the water

Since borrowing an inflatable paddleboard last year I’ve been lusting after an SUP to keep on board my Karnic. SUPs are a hot topic on the MBY forum and recommendations cover the full spectrum from high-end but pricey Red Paddle Co boards to cheaper entry-level offerings from Decathlon.

Occupying the middle ground but garnering positive reviews was Two Bare Feet, a UK-based company specialising in its own brand of SUPs. They offer a wide range of different boards from a basic 10ft starter kit priced at £265 up to 12ft 6in touring boards costing £615.

I opted for a mid-range 10ft 6in Sport Air model, which is a stable all-rounder suitable for adults up to 105kg. It features a triple-layer underside made out of double wall fusion laminated PVC for increased durability.

Like all their models it’s available with either a Starter, Deluxe or Ultimate pack. I went for the Ultimate pack as it includes a lightweight carbon fibre paddle in place of the standard aluminium one and a removeable kayak seat as well as a pump, leash and repair kit.

Because it all stows neatly into the rucksack supplied, it’s relatively easy to travel with, something I took advantage of during a recent charter in Mallorca. Although the rucksack suffered a small tear from the airline’s baggage handlers, the board emerged unscathed and proved easy to inflate on board the boat.

My wife, 16-year-old son and I all found it to be commendably rigid under foot and stable to paddle even in choppy conditions. I can’t claim to be an expert in SUP handling, and I’m a long way off surfing on it, but as a fun, stylish and seemingly well-built paddleboard that we can use to develop our skills and confidence, I’m very pleased with it. As ever the advice on the forum was spot on.

Price from: £375

Ultimate pack price: £465

MBY rating: 5/5