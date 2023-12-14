Boot Dusseldorf to host new Nerea NY24 Limo

Italian yard, Nerea Yachts, is looking to build on the success of its NY24 model by launching a stylish new Limo variant at the Dusseldorf Boat Show.

Launched in Genoa and making its second public appearance in Dusseldorf, the new NY24 Limo takes the underpinnings of the existing NY24 Deluxe and GT models and strips away the covered foredeck to ramp up the open-air seating.

What you get in here is a big wraparound cockpit with easy three-tier boarding points at the transom and on both sides, as well as a bow dinette that can be converted into a sun bed to supplement the lounge seats aft.

The helm’s miniature leaning post makes great use of space and the shallow draft should be a handy asset for access-all-areas day cruising.

As you would expect, this boat can be customised in all kinds of ways and the fact that it’s so low-slung (with a short wind deflector rather than a full screen) means it will fit more easily into superyacht tender garages.

Of course, it’s not quite as versatile as Nerea’s weekender-style models but if you need a compact and manageable tender that looks a million dollars, make sure you check it out.

Nerea NY24 Limo specifications

LOA: 24ft 1in (7.35m) BEAM: 8ft 2in (2.50m)

ENGINES: Yanmar HP 250Z diesel engine TOP SPEED: 35 knots

PRICE: POA CONTACT: www.nereayacht.com