Falcon Tenders 10m limousine tour: Inside a fully custom £1.8m superyacht tender

Reporting from the 2023 Luxury London Afloat show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of a £1.8m custom superyacht tender from Falcon Tenders...

Falcon Tenders is a relative newcomer in the yachting industry, and the company, founded by Mark Pascoe (the man behind offshore RIB specialist Pascoe International), has taken a novel approach with their superyacht tenders.

Their first two launches were not commissioned by clients but were built on speculation to display the company’s capabilities. And as if that wasn’t brave enough, the first model also boasts a hybrid powertrain.

Powered by a pair of 270hp Hyundai V6 engines supplemented by 20-kilowatt electric motors, this setup allows for cruising using the combustion engines at speeds of up to 40 knots.

At slower speeds of around 8-9 knots, the electric motors seamlessly take over, enabling noiseless and fume-free manoeuvres in marinas or near motherships for up to an hour.

What’s more, the interior exhibits remarkable attention to detail. Sustainable Scottish leather upholstery and sustainably sourced bamboo veneers add elegance to the interior, while the state-of-the-art helm is outfitted with touchscreens and controls for both diesel and electric propulsion.

The tender’s exterior design also shines with cleverly integrated lifting points, elegant cleats, and flush hatches.

Since these boats cater to a niche but highly competitive market, Falcon Tenders was keen to make a bold statement about their expertise and willingness to create bespoke yachts.

Despite not being a conventional choice for individual buyers, these tenders symbolise Falcon’s dedication to delivering unique, top-quality vessels tailored to the needs of highly discerning clients.

With their commitment to sustainability and innovative hybrid technology, Falcon Tenders has introduced an exciting new chapter to the luxury yachting industry.

Falcon Tenders 10m limousine Miss Wonderly specifications

LOA: 34ft 7in / 10.6m

Beam: 9ft 7in / 2.96m

Draft: 1ft 8in / 0.56m

Engines: 2x Hyundai SeasAll S30 V6 / 2x Huracan Marine 20KW e-motors

Top speed: 40 knots

Price: £1.8million