What we know so far about Enata’s designer foiling motor boat, Vatoz

Enata Marine has collaborated with yacht designer Timur Bozca to produce this svelte limited-edition version of its all-carbon foiler. Named Vatoz, the Turkish word for stingray, the 32ft model is fitted with twin 370hp diesels for a comfortable cruising speed of 18-35-knots and a top speed of 40 knots.

However, its big selling point is its ability to fly several feet above the water on foils. Unlike other foiling motor boats such as the Candela C8 and Spirit P35, which use flat, strut-mounted foils front and back, the Vatoz has curved forward foils to generate lift with a more conventional double-leg foil aft. This also houses to the two torpedo-like propulsors.

Take off happens at around 12 knots with a cruising altitude of 1.3-1.5m. Flight control is maintained using the Dubai based builder’s proprietary Wingman system to deliver a smooth, stable ride even in choppy conditions.

The plumb bow, flared hull sections and wraparound windshield present like a piece of sculpture. The cockpit features seating for eight either side of a central walkway and a portside helm position. There’s also a double sun-pad aft and a stepped transom for easy access to the water.

Down below, a vee-berth-cum-sofa forward makes overnighting possible, made all the more special by hull windows on either side and a glass skylight in the foredeck. There’s also a day-head/shower compartment,

As for range, Enata is claiming nearly 200nm at 20 knots or 150nm at 30 knots thanks to the drag reduction of the foils. It claims this reduces fuel consumption by 30-50% compared to a conventional monohull cruiser of similar dimensions and performance.

It plans to build just eight of the limited edition Vatoz models.