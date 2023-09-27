Our resident used boat expert Phil Sampson explains how to find a good Grandezza 34 OC on the secondhand market and what features to look out for…

In build: 2017 – Current

Price range: £220,000 – £320,000

With more than 76,000 islands, 56,000 lakes and 300,000 kilometres of coastline to choose from, the Finns are never far from water. Unsurprising then that they should make best use of it, with traditions ranging from the downright peculiar (e.g. washing their rugs in the brackish water of the Baltic) to building some of the finest vessels afloat.

In fact, the nation’s boatbuilding prowess knows no bounds; from the 250,000GT Icon of the Seas passenger liner right the way down to Finnmaster’s petite 5.5m Husky R5.

But Finnmaster’s output isn’t just limited to outboard-powered sportsboats, the yard also builds a range of larger Grandezza sportscruisers and coupés from 25ft to 37ft, including this boat, the Grandezza 34 OC.

We tracked down this 2019 example being offered for sale through the marque’s UK importer, Gibbs Quay for £250,000, in Chichester Marina.

Launched in 2017 and still a current model, the Grandezza 34 OC, which stands for Open Cockpit, succeeded the 33 OC, a substantially similar model apart from a shorter bathing platform and less glazing in the hull, which was built between 2013 and 2016.

With an LOA of 32ft 11in (10.03m) the Grandezza 34 OC is the second largest model in the range, topped only by the Grandezza 37 CA coupé (which impressed us so much that it won Best Sportscruiser up to 40ft at the 2021 Motor Boat Awards).

In addition to offbeat pastimes, the Finns are also pretty good when it comes to innovation – this is the country which gave us the sauna, SMS texting and some of the world’s most innovative brands (Botnia Targa, Axopar, XO and Saxdor among others).

That thirst for innovation has infiltrated the Grandezza brand too, and the 34 OC has a number of stand-out features. The offset double bed in the owner’s cabin, for instance, has a pull-out extension and infill to create a full king-size bed.

Another noteworthy feature is the aft-facing transom settee, which can be folded flat to form a sunpad in the rear cockpit. A third point of interest is that almost all Grandezza 34 OCs are single-engined. As Gibbs Quay’s Jason Adams explained, this is more fuel efficient than running two smaller engines and helps reduce servicing costs.

There are a handful of twin petrol boats around but most of these were built for the Swiss lakes where diesel engines are banned.

Dynamic duo

Jason also told us that every Grandezza 34 OC they specify comes with twin stern thrusters as well as a bow thruster. While some may baulk at the prospect of a vessel with only one engine, there’s no denying the twin stern thrusters make up for any shortcomings in terms of manoeuvrability.

One man who bought into the concept is owner Steve Tuhey: “I previously had a Larson 24 and was looking to move up in size but wanted to stay with a single engine for reasons of fuel economy and maintenance,” he says.

“My concern, though, was that with single engines you lose a bit of manoeuvrability, but with its three thrusters the Grandezza 34 OC is incredible – I wanted something that would make me look better than I am, and this boat does it!

“Also, we keep the boat at Chichester marina where there’s a lock, which can be an absolute nightmare if the wind is swirling.

“Now it’s no problem, and if I come up and at the last minute the lock keeper tells me to go from port to starboard, or vice versa, all I do is push both thruster levers (the two stern thrusters are served by a single lever) and over we go – it saves me from looking incompetent!

“The boat is great out on the water as well. I’ve been out in a Force 6 in it, which is as rough as I’ll ever do, and it handled it very well. It’s quite a heavy boat so it sits well in the water.

“That was a thing with the Larson; it’s a very light boat so a bit of bad weather or wind and it was all over the place. But not the Grandezza, it copes with it very, very well.”

Steve’s boat is powered by a 380hp Volvo Penta D6. While we have not tested a Grandezza 34 OC with that particular engine we have been given access to figures produced by a Formula One engineer, who owns one with a 370hp D6.

His calculations show that at 25 knots the boat consumes a sip under 42lph. At a top speed of 35 knots that figure increases to 68lph hour, while at the other end of the spectrum 6 knots equates to just 4lph.

Access to the engine is by way of a hydraulically raised hatch in the centre of the cockpit. Controlled by a helm-mounted switch, it’s not just the hatch that lifts but the entire cockpit table assembly, half the settee surrounding it and a chunk of decking, too.

Access all areas

It’s an impressive sight – check out the video above – and leaves the D6 looking almost lost in an engine bay large enough to fit two engines. The benefit of this is unfettered access to all sides of the engine, which as any owner of a twin-engined boat will agree is a distinct advantage when it comes to maintenance.

While there is undoubtedly much to admire about this boat, one feature we weren’t so enamoured with is the side decks.

With no toe rail at the outer edge to stop your foot slipping over the edge and guard rails which flare out from the hull to give extra width between them and the superstructure, you need to take care when transiting to and from the foredeck. No doubt it’s something that owners soon get used to.

Apart from that, there is very little to criticise. We spotted some minor degradation to the woodwork around the aft end of the galley, which is possibly due to salt ingress through the open cockpit, but that’s about it.

Returning to the positives, the list is extensive. The two-tone diamond stitched cockpit upholstery has a very luxurious look and feel. The dinette table is high quality and has a powered leg which drops to accommodate an infill for an extra bed/sunpad, a handy feature for larger families.

The galley is good too, with a sizeable worktop which hinges up to reveal a double sink and diesel hob. Under the counter is storage space, a fridge and, beneath the single bolstered seat opposite the helm, another chiller draw.

The helm itself has an excellent double seat with individual bolsters and is mounted on sliders so it can be adjusted to accommodate skippers of all shapes and sizes. We found the helm to be particularly comfortable with no sense of being jammed up against the wheel, not something that can be said for all boats of this size.

Cool interior

Two steps down from the cockpit are the boat’s two cabins and its single heads. A nice extra touch is a full height wardrobe in the lobby at the foot of the steps. This is ideal for storing life jackets and wet weather clothing.

Both cabins are doubles with sufficient headroom to allow sitting up in bed. There’s plenty of illumination down here, courtesy of the large glazed hull windows which combine with the boat’s dark woodwork to give the whole area a very cool vibe.

Finally, the heads are another good-sized area with the toilet and shower in their own space, separated by a panel from the washbasin and its overhead and below-the-counter lockers.

In summary, what really struck us about the 34 OC is just how much Grandezza has managed to pack into a 10m boat. Nowhere feels cramped and the amount of room afforded to the cockpit, cabins and socialising spaces is mightily impressive.

Finally, the boat’s open cockpit combined with the hardtop’s large electric sunshine roof means you can enjoy that great outdoor feel whenever the sun shines down on this impressive family boat.

Grandezza 34 OC surveyor’s report

In true Scandinavian style this is a well-built boat with good detailing and first class execution that makes a fine mid-sized cruising boat for family day trips or longer excursions.

Points to note when considering buying:

Considerable loads from the roof structure are relying on the slender window frame sections. Look closely at the windscreen mullions and side screen supports and all adjacent structures for signs of cracking or movement.

Look out for the sharp corners and edges on the furniture modules which can be painful if thrown against under way.

Check for cracking around the grab rail mount flanges; they’re all mounted externally on the exposed vertical sections of the deck moulding to help create more side deck width but are prone to impact damage when berthing.

Make sure all the usual outdrive maintenance has been carried out such as bellows, seals and steering ram seals.

Check the Volvo servicing history prior to purchase, not forgetting heat exchanger cleaning and crankcase breather filters, plus always arrange a full sea trial.

These are robust and fast cruising boats. Provided you find a good example, and are satisfied with the layout, you should be delighted with the way it performs.

– Chris Olsen, Olsen Marine Surveying

Grandezza 34 OC specifications

LOA: 32ft 10in (10.03m)

Beam: 10ft 7in (3.23m)

Draft: 3ft 11in (1.2m)

Air draft: 11ft 8in (3.5m)

Fuel capacity: 490 litres

Water capacity: 120 litres

Engine: 380hp Volvo Penta D6

Top speed: 35 knots

Fuel economy: 1.63l/nm @25kn

Range: 240nm & 25 knots with 20% reserve

RCD category: B

Running costs

Annual fuel burn: 1,269 litres (based on 25 hours at 25.3kn and 25 hours at 6.9kn)

Annual marina mooring: £7,120 (based on £710 per m on the Hamble River downstream of Bursledon bridge)

What’s on the market

Price: £250,000

Date: 2019

Engine: 1 x Volvo Penta D6 380hp

Lying: Chichester

Contact: Gibbs Boat Sales

Price: €299,430

Date: 2021

Engine: 1 x Volvo Penta D6 380hp

Lying: Stockholm

Contact: Scan Boat

First published in the September 2023 issue of MBY.

