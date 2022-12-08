Princess F65 full tour: On board a spectacular new £2.75m motoryacht

Reporting from the 2022 Southampton Boat Show, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Princess F65, which was making its global debut...

Even Princess Yachts themselves weren’t sure the new Princess F65 would be finished in time for the Southampton Boat Show but, come the opening day, there it was in all its glory. More than 3ft longer and 3in wider than the Princess F62 it replaces, it’s a significant step up in every measure.

The most obvious change is to the exterior, with its sculptured surfacing, more fluid windowline and blue accenting. Along with the extra length, it makes for a leaner looking, more balanced profile that will set the tone for all future Princess F-Class models.

It’s a theme that carries through to the interior too, where the designers have worked hard to add extra visual interest without losing sight of the deep-seated quality and practical cruising values so loved by Princess owners.

This starts with a softer, more open feel to the saloon, using angled sofas, rounded corners, leather-wrapped grab rails, cross-grained wood on the tables and huge windows without any styling lines to interrupt the view.

Our favourite feature is the cosy corner seat opposite the helm, which has a swing-out laptop table concealed under the dash so you can bang out a few emails or check the weather forecast before sliding it away when you’re done.

The big win down below is an extra bunk cabin, taking the tally to four – but the crew cabin is now so spacious that we’d be inclined to call it five. There are now two beds in here with plenty of natural light from the transom window, as well as an ensuite bathroom with a proper separate shower compartment.

It’s all fitted out with the same high quality woodwork as the guest accommodation, so you could happily use it as an overflow cabin without putting anyone’s nose out of joint.

The outside entertaining spaces have also moved on, particularly the full-length flybridge with its offset sunbed and twin asymmetric seating areas that feel more welcoming and open than the usual rectangular booths.

However, it’s the foredeck sunpads that take the prize for innovation, thanks to folding cushions that can be used to create aft-facing seats or forward-facing headrests, and a refrigerated locker that enables you to grab a cold beer simply by rolling over – bliss!

It all adds up to a very polished, if slightly predictable, offering that fully lives up to its flagship status.

Princess F65 specifications

LOA: 66ft 7in / 20.3m

Beam: 16ft 9in / 5.10m

Draft: 4ft 10in / 1.48m

Displacement: 29,300kg / 64,595lbs

Fuel capacity: 3,400L / 898 US gal

Water capacity: 773L / 204 US gal

Engines: Twin 1,000hp Volvo Penta D13s

Top speed: 33 knots

Starting price: £2.75million (ex. VAT)