Astondoa AS5 yacht tour: Inside a fresh-thinking €1.4m flybridge cruiser

Reporting from the 2023 Palma Boat Show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Astondoa AS5...

Renowned Spanish yacht builder Astondoa used the 2023 Palma Boat Show to exhibit its latest flybridge design, the Astondoa AS5. Although the yard is best known for its daring and radical designs, the Astondoa AS5 takes a more conservative and modest approach compared to its predecessor, the Astondoa 677 Coupe.

However, it still impresses with clever design elements that add to its appeal. One of the standout features of the AS5 is the high-low aft bathing platform, which doubles as a tender storage area.

There’s also enough room for a crew cabin here, plus extra storage space for SeaBobs and other boating water toys. Owner operators may choose to spec this area as pure storage space instead.

Astondoa has taken an innovative approach to the cockpit design by reversing the typical layout found on most flybridge cruisers. The aft-facing seating arrangement offers an unobstructed view of the sea and creates a cosy and intimate atmosphere. Moreover, it allows passengers to keep an eye on watersports enthusiasts while enjoying the scenic surroundings.

The interior of the AS5 is equally impressive. As you might expect, there’s an aft galley that caters to both the flybridge and cockpit areas, but Astondoa has deliberately avoided fitting a floor-to-ceiling fridge-freezer to preserve the views and light, opting instead for an expansive fridge on the port side and an additional unit in a curved cupboard on the starboard side.

The saloon, with its generous companionway, offers a highly sociable space, featuring a large C-shaped wraparound lounge area and a relaxed inward-facing seating opposite a pop-up TV.

Moving below deck, the AS5 showcases more smart space utilisation. The private stairwell to the owner’s cabin is thoughtfully divided into two sections, leading forward to the VIP double cabin in the bow and aft to the spacious owner’s cabin.

The owner’s cabin itself boasts large windows, excellent headroom, and ample storage, maintaining a feeling of spaciousness despite the rearrangement of the engine room for better weight distribution.

The VIP cabin offers generous amenities, while the twin cabin on the port side provides outstanding headroom and storage. The shared heads compartment doubles as a day head, although space may be a bit tight. Overall, the AS5 promises comfortable accommodations for extended living on board.

Moving up to the flybridge, Astondoa’s ingenuity shines through once again, with a two-person helm station situated to starboard and an opposite c-shaped dinette. The flybridge offers ample space for socialising and relaxation, providing a sun-drenched area with stunning views. Additionally, a third helm station on the port side makes manoeuvring easier and ensures better visibility from different perspectives.

Powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS950 engines, the AS5 performs admirably, reaching top speeds of around 32 to 33 knots. With a price starting at approximately 1.4 million euros plus tax, the AS5 delivers a satisfying package of clever design, practicality, and excellent performance.

For those seeking a moderately sized flybridge cruiser that excels in both form and function, the Astondoa AS5 is undoubtedly worth closer consideration.

Enjoy the tour…

Astondoa AS5 specifications

LOA: 57ft / 17.3m

Beam: 16ft 2in / 4.9m

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS950

Top speed: 33 knots

Starting price: €1.4million (ex. VAT)