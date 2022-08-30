Astondoa has never been unduly worried about frightening the horses with the styling of its new boats. When the 677 Coupe is unveiled in Cannes, it looks likely to cause a stampede...

With its bold window shapes, dramatic glazed bulwarks and confident axe-bow profile, the Astondoa 677 is more than attention-seeking, it’s almost shouty – every bit as aggressive as the Spanish shipyard’s 377, but twice the size.

But once the scary styling has grabbed your attention, and it will, you’ll discover a practical sportscruiser with a lot going for it, from its hard top with opening sunroof and spacious external seating fore and aft, to a stylish Cristiano Gatto interior design.

There are three layouts to choose from, giving owners a choice of a galley-up or galley-down arrangement, and either three or four ensuite cabins down below, with the option of a fourth head compartment and small lower lobby area.

Placing the galley on the lower deck frees up space on the main deck to allow for a slightly bigger U-shaped sofa on the starboard side, and an extra little corner sofa to port.

None of these options affects the fundamentals of the lower deck, with its big, full-beam owner’s cabin amidships, an ensuite VIP cabin up forward, and a twin-berth to starboard with ensuite access to the third head compartment.

Article continues below…

The options don’t stop there. Intriguingly, two quite different machinery installations are available. Most buyers will probably opt for the IPS option, but traditionalists might prefer the MAN V12s on straight shafts. In either case, the Astondoa 677 Coupe’s top speed is given as 34 knots.

Astondoa 677 Coupe specification

LOA: 63ft 6in (19.34m)

Beam: 16ft 6in (5.04m)

Engines: Twin 1,000hp Volvo IPS 1350, or MAN 1400hp V12

Top speed: 34 knots

Starting price: €1,940,000 (ex. VAT)