Reporting from the 2022 Southampton Boat Show, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour and sea trial of the Cockwells Duchy Sport, which was making its show debut...

Cockwells wouldn’t be the first yard you’d think of approaching to build a specialist watersports boat but that’s exactly what the owner of a modern American wakesurfing boat did when he decided to upgrade to something bigger.

The end result looked so good that Cockwells decided to make it a permanent addition to its Duchy range of composite cruisers.

If watersports aren’t your thing, you don’t have to specify the twin 250-litre ballast tanks and oversized trim tabs this one has fitted to create the perfect wake – but the punchy 370hp diesel Yanmar V8s, which endow this heavily built planing hull with a top speed of almost 40 knots, should prove equally appealing to buyers looking for a fast and comfortable day boat.

Its styling may be more Cornwall than Costa Smeralda but with its big T-Top, aft sunpads, sociable seating and safe walkaround side decks leading to yet more sunpads on the foredeck, this is a very British alternative to the big open Fjords, Pardos and Axopars that populate most Mediterranean bays.

As always, the quality of the build is right up there, while the near vertical bow, tapered topsides and retroussé transom add an almost regal air to its looks that is entirely in keeping with its character.

There isn’t much accommodation below decks, just a horseshoe dinette that can convert to a bed, and a wetroom with a handheld shower, but that’s all the owners of this boat are likely to need.

The current cooking facilities also look a little out of place perched on the cockpit table but Cockwells can no doubt find another solution for this or other customisation requests.

The Duchy Sport certainly seems to have gone down well, with a further two sold during the 2022 Southampton Boat Show…

Cockwells Duchy Sport specifications

LOA: 36ft 7in (11.2m)

Beam: 10ft 5in (3.2m)

Engines: Twin 370hp Yanmar 8LV

Top speed: 39-41 knots

Price: £506,500 (inc. VAT)