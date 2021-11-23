Fairline F33 yacht tour: Super-cool weekender boasts V8 power

One of the coolest boats to launch in the past few years, the Fairline F33 took the boating public by storm.

In this video, filmed at the 2019 Cannes boat show, Nick takes us on board and explains what makes this design so successful, and it’s more than just the stunning Alberto Mancini styling.

We start off at the transom, which can fold down flat and offer a mini beach club area when you’re relaxing at anchor. Likewise, the folding backrest of the cockpit seating adds flexibility, giving you the option of forward or aft-facing seating.

Moving forward, the wetbar is situated right at the centre of the action, meaning you can serve up cold drinks and freshly grilled treats.

Article continues below…

Below decks there is a surprising amount of space for a 33-footer, with full-standing headroom in both the dinette and heads.

There’s even a second sleeping area tucked beneath the helm, complete with a folding door to offer some privacy.

But more than anything else, the Fairline F33 is a driver’s boat, as evidenced by its choice of V8 petrol engines, which give a top speed of 45 knots.

Enjoy the tour…

Fairline F33 specifications

LOA: 32ft 9in (9.99m)

Beam: 11ft 6in (3.5m)

Draught: 2ft 7in (0.74m)

Displacement: 6.1 tonnes

Engines: Twin 430hp V8 petrol (Diesel and outboard options)

Top speed: 45 knots

Price: £250,000